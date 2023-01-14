Misfits Boxing: KSI vs Faze Temperrr Fight Stream, How To Watch Live, Date and Start Time

The fast growing new boxing series Misfits & DAZN X Series is back on Saturday night with a championship double-header where KSI defends his MF cruiserweight title against late replacement challenger FaZe Temperrr, and Slim Albaher puts his MF light heavyweight belt up against musician and newcomer Tom Zanetti.

Social media boxing events are the new rage and British boxing YouTuber KSI is one of the founding fathers of the exciting and fun genre of sports and entertainment.

KSI broke ground when he fought Joe Weller and American star Logan Paul back to back in England back in 2018.

Since then he would beat Logan Paul in a massive event in the USA at the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles now known as Crypto Arena. KSI now has his eyes set on a future lucrative showdown against Logan’s kid brother Jake Paul who has been the star and face of YouTube boxing, having beat UFC legends like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva to his pro boxing record.

The man who is eager to stop this and enter his name in the mix is late replacement FaZe Temperrr of FaZe clan.

Temperrr trains out of California with former heavyweight contender Malik Scott and he didn’t bat an eye when an offer for him to step up and fill in for MMA fighter Dillon Danis who pulled out of the fight last minute came up.

Now Temperrr will have to back it up if he wants to pull off the upset or at least give a good account of himself on Saturday night.

MF & DAZN: X Series 004 Fight Card

Cruiserweight – KSI vs. FaZe Temper (Misfits Cruiserweight title)

Light Heavyweight – Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti (Misfits Light Heavyweight title)

Cruiserweight – Salt Papi vs. Josh Brueckner

Cruiserweight – Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz

Super Middleweight – TBA Mystery Opponent vs. BDave

Women’s Super Lightweight – Elle Brooke vs. Faith Ordway

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Taylor vs. Idris Virgo

How to watch the KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr boxing match event live and what time does it start



The MF & DAZN: X Series 004 takes place at the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England on Saturday, January 14, 2023 and the start time is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT, the fight is available via live stream on DAZN for paying subscribers. For more information on tonight’s event visit: https://misfitsboxing.com/

