Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde Fight Stream Live on Top Rank Boxing

Top Rank Boxing in association with Queensberry Promotions presents Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde for the WBC/WBO/IBF light heavyweight championship of the world, live on Saturday night at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. Broadcast through BT Sport and ESPN+ live streaming services online.

Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is the only boxing champion with 100 percent knockout ratio and he is eager to unify all the titles against WBA champion Dmitry Bivol, but first he must get by a real tough challenger in heavy handed Brit Anthony Yarde.

Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) will be fighting in his second world title bout, first was against WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev but he fell short of the prize, now he has a chance at greatness and to achieve his dream of becoming a world champion against the best in the 175 pounds weight class.

Even thought the fight is in Yarde’s backyard, the British challenger is the heavy underdog going into the bout, but Beterbiev must make sure not to leave the fight in the judges hands because nobody knows how the judges will score it. Beterbiev only knows knockout since all of his bouts ending by stoppage and that is what he plans on doing Saturday night and he believes Yarde will play right into his hands because of his offensive nature.

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde (WBC, WBO and IBF Titles)

Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Marcel Bode

Cruiserweight – Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp

Light Heavyweight – Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Maderna

Flyweight Championship – Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez (WBA Title)

Preliminary Card

Super Featherweight – Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo

Featherweight – Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti

Welterweight – Sean Noakes vs. Santiago Garces

Welterweight – Joshua Frankham vs. Joe Hardy

Super Welterweight – Khalid Ali vs. Ivica Gogosevic

Super Featherweight – Masood Abdulah vs. Lesther Lara

Event: WBC/WBO/IBF Light Heavyweight Championship Unification: Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde

Venue: OVO Arena Wembley in London, England

Promotion: Top Rank and Queensberry

Date and Time: Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

TV / Live Stream: BT Sport (UK), ESPN+ (USA)

