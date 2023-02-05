Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz Fight Stream, How to Watch Live, Date and Start Time

Women’s boxing is booming and on Saturday night, Matchroom Boxing and MVP promotions present a championship double header Amanda Serrano vs. Erik Cruz, and Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled as they battle it out for undisputed world titles.

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) is the female version of Manny Pacquiao, she is a southpaw who holds world titles in seven different weight divisions, Pacquiao holds eight division titles.

The Puerto Rican champion became a big name after years of fighting on smaller cards when YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul took notice of her and offered to promote her and get her the money she deserves. Since Jake Paul and his Most Valuable Promotions signed her she has made the most money in her career.

Tonight she will take on Mexican WBA featherweight champion Erika Cruz (15-1 3 KOs) for the women’s featherweight undisputed championship with all the titles on the line.

The co-main event is another women’s undisputed championship, unified WBC, WBO, and IBF super featherweight champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner (13-1 7 KOs) will face challenger Elhem Mekhaled (15-1 3 KOs) for the vacant WBA title and the right to be crowned the undisputed champion at 130 pounds.

Fight Card

Women’s Undisputed Featherweight Championship – Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF Titles)

Women’s Undisputed Super Featherweight Championship – Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled (WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF Titles)

Junior Welterweight – Richardson Hitchins vs. John Bauza

Flyweight – Yankiel Rivera vs. Fernando Diaz

Women’s Featherweight – Skye Nicolson vs. Tania Alvarez

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ramla Ali vs. Avril Mathie

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Elin Cederroos

Lightweight – Harley Mederos vs. Julio Madera

Super Lightweight – Aaron Aponte vs. Joshua David Rivera

How to watch Serrano vs. Cruz, Date and Start Time

The broadcast begins at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, February 3, 2023, and will be live streamed on DAZN. For more information on how to watch tonight’s fight card visit: https://www.dazn.com

