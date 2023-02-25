Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers Boxing Live Stream, How To Watch, Date and Start Time

Floyd “Money” Mayweather returns to the ring on Saturday night for an exhibition boxing match against British reality TV star and former Mixed Martial Arts fighter Aaron “The Joker” Chalmers at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The co-headline is Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee in a battle of female Bad girls of reality TV. Nunn vows her athletic background as a college soccer player will give her the edge in a boxing match over Lee who touts her street fight experience.

Mayweather is having fun doing boxing exhibition bouts against YouTuber’s, social media stars, and MMA fighters. Saturday night after celebrating his 46th birthday he will face another MMA fighter in an exhibition bout live on Pay-Per-View.

Chalmers is taking this fight seriously and sees it as an opportunity not only to step into the boxing ring against the greatest boxer of this generation but to test himself against him.

Chalmers promised to make Floyd Mayweather pay for his lack of respect heading into their exhibition bout on Saturday. On the Friday weigh-in, Mayweather was a no show and didn’t bother to make weight for their bout, instead Mayweather celebrated his 46th birthday party with celebrities in London.

The 35-year-old Chalmers weighed in at 160 pounds lean and is ready to bring his all against Mayweather and shock the 46-year-old to show him just because he is a reality star and MMA fighter that he is no joke in the ring.

Fight Card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

Natalie Nunn vs. Tommie Lee

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim

J’Hon Ingram vs. Meeks Kastelo

Antonio Zepeda vs. Christopher Lovejoy

Kevin Johnson vs. Mike Hales

Sammy-Jo Luxton vs. Hayley Barraclough

How to watch Mayweather vs. Chalmers Exhibition Boxing Match Live Online, Date and Start Time

The event starts at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on Saturday, February 25, 2023 and will be available on Zeus Network Pay-Per-View Live Stream ($29.99).For more information on how to watch visit: https://www.thezeusnetwork.com/products/mayweather

Like this: Like Loading...