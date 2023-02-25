Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Live Stream Weigh-In Video

Jake Paul the popular YouTube sensation turned professional boxer will fight Tommy Fury on Sunday night at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia in a much anticipated boxing match between two undefeated boxing prospects with a social media following.

Before Paul and Fury go toe to toe in their scheduled 8-round bout, they must make the contractual weight at the official weigh-in on Saturday.

Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) just stumbled upon boxing for fun when he fought in his first social media event on the undercard of his brother Logan Paul’s fight with fellow YouTuber KSI. Paul bit the bug and has been obsessed with the sport of boxing and Sunday night he he hopes to finally shut the critics up when he takes on a legit professional boxer and not another social media star or UFC fighter.

Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) is best known for being a reality show star and the young brother of undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The Fury name is on the line and losing to someone he considers a former Disney star and YouTuber would be humiliating for him.

The co-main event will be a Cruiserweight championship bout between WBC champion Ilunga Makabu and former two-division champion Badou Jack.

Makabu (29-2, 25 KOs) almost landed a payday against Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez who planned on moving up to cruiserweight to fight for another weight division title, but Canelo lost at light heavyweight to Dmitry Bivol and Canelo went back down to 168-pounds to campaign there.

Jack (27-3-3, 16 KOs) has won belts at super middleweight and light heavyweight, and on Sunday he aims to become a three division world champion when he faces the hard hitting Makabu.

Fight Card and Weight Classes

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

WBC Cruiserweight Championship – Ilunga Makabu (Champ) vs. Badou Jack

Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez

Cruiserweight – Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov

Super Lightweight – Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

Super Lightweight – Adam Saleh vs. Stuart Kellogg

The Paul vs. Fury weigh-in live stream begins at 4:30 AM ET / 1:30 AM PT on Saturday, February 25, 2023 on YouTube (Video Below) and on ESPN+.



Video upload by Top Rank Boxing

