What Time Does The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Fight Live Stream Start?

The long awaited boxing match between undefeated boxing prospects Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Tommy Fury is finally here and after the two combatants officially made the 185-lbs weight limit on Saturday, they almost came to blows and it shows they can’t wait to punch each other.

Tommy Fury is the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and he has his family name to live up to, he doesn’t believe he will lose and fancies his skills against Paul.

Jake Paul is one of boxing’s biggest star and he is ready to shake off the cherry picking image by finally stepping into the ring against a real pro boxer.

Paul amassed millions of fans before he entered the sport of boxing through his YouTube channel and as a Disney star. He is an unlikely boxer who just stumbled upon the sport and fell in love with it. His main goal is to become a world champion and he wants to prove it on Sunday night when he knocks out Tommy Fury to silence the doubters.

Fury was sick and tired of Paul calling him a chicken and ducker because the fight fell thru twice before. Fury said it was disrespectful of Paul to assume he was avoiding the fight because he was truly sick and had visa issues causing the fight to be canceled twice.

Paul vs. Fury Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury; Cruiserweight

Cruiserweight Championship – Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack (WBC Title)

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Maxwell Awuku

Lightweight – Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion

Cruiserweight – Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov

Light Welterweight – Adam Saleh vs. Stuart Kellogg

Light Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez

What time does the Paul-Fury fight start?

The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight live stream starts at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on Sunday, February 26, 2023 on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. For more information on how to watch and order the fight visit: https://plus.espn.com/top-rank/ppv

