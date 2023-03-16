Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert Fight Stream, How To Watch Live Results, Date and Start Time

Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert takes place on March 16th at Place Bell in Laval, Canada and will be an IBF light heavyweight title eliminator with the winner next in line to fight unbeaten champion Artur Beterbiev.

The “No Limit” boxing event is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel and Jean Pascal Promotions, and in collaboration with Blanko Sports and SES Sports Events GmbH.

Two-time world champion Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) was originally supposed to fight German opponent Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) on February 9th, but due to falling ill during early January training camp, the fight was called off and eventually rescheduled for March 16th.

Pascal is one of the most explosive fighters in the light heavyweight division, he campaigned for a long time in the super middleweight class and has faced many great fighters such as Carl Froch, Sergey Kovalev, Bernard Hopkins, Chad Dawson, Lucian Bute, Eleider Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol and Badou Jack just to name a few.

At the age of 40 most fighters are long retired, but Pascal still believes in his capabilities and after a comeback with back to back impressive wins where he was the underdog he is confident he can make another run at the world title.

Thursday night, Pascal will take on little known German contender Michael Eifert in a 12-round main event of a stacked card that will be shown on various Television and online live stream platforms.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert

Super Lightweight – Mathieu Germain vs. Steven Wilcox

Welterweight – Yoel Angeloni vs. Alexander Calixto

Light Heavyweight – Joseph Ward vs. Mario Andrade Rodriguez

Women’s Super Lightweight – Jessica Camara vs. Karla Ramos Zamora

Women’s Featherweight – Caroline Veyre vs. Anaelle Angerville

Women’s Bantamweight – Amanda Galle vs. Lorena Cruz Aispuro

How to watch Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert Fight Stream Live Results Online and Date and Start Time

The Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert fight will be available on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on ESPN+ Live Stream service in the United States, as well as on Canal Indigo, Bell TV, Shaw TV in Canada, and worldwide on GYMBoxe.tv and FITE.TV.

Like this: Like Loading...