Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison Fight Stream, How to Watch Live Results, Date and Start Time

Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu will take on American former world champion Tony Harrison in a junior middleweight bout at the Qudos Bank Arena in NSW, Australia on Saturday night.

The fight will be filled with loads of action featuring top prospects and hometown favorites. It will be shown in the United States on Showtime championship boxing and in Australia on KAYO Sports live stream.

Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) is undefeated and ready for a title challenge. He was signed in to fight undisputed 154-pound world champion Jermell Charlo but the champion hurt his hand in sparring and the fight was called off.

Instead of waiting for Charlo to heal up which could take months, The Aussie decided to face another opponent to stay active and sharp, and he is going up against arguably his toughest test in former world champion Tony Harrison.

Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) is best known for upsetting Jermell Charlo by unanimous decision and it was the first and only professional defeat on Charlo’s record, he also captured the WBC title in the process.

Harrison eventually lost the title in a rematch, he was knocked out and Charlo regained the WBC title and would go on to unify all the belts at junior middleweight.

Tonight Tszyu and Harrison will fight to prove worthy of being next in line for the world title. If Tszyu wins then it shows he deserves a title opportunity and the same goes for Harrison he would love a third match with Charlo and all the marbles.

Fight Card

Super Welterweight – Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison

Light Heavyweight – Paulo Aokuso vs. Yunieski Gonzalez

Super Bantamweight – Sam Goodman vs. TJ Doheny

Super Middleweight – Issac Hardman vs. Rohan Murdock

Super Welterweight – Nikita Tszyu vs. Bo Belbin

Super Welterweight – Koen Mazoudier vs. Ben Mahoney

Women’s Featherweight – Shanell Dargan vs. Courtney Martin

Light Heavyweight – Imam Khataev vs. Gi Sung Gwak

How to watch Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison live results online

The fight will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in NSW, Australia on Saturday March 11 in the United States, and Sunday March 12 in Australia. The start time is 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT / 12 pm AEDT.

Tszyu vs Harrison is available to watch on SHOWTIME in the USA, and KAYO Sports in Australia. For more information visit: https://mainevent.kayosports.com.au/boxing/tim-tszyu-vs-tony-harrison

