Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Live Fight Results on Showtime PPV

The mega-fight between undefeated stars, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and ‘King’ Ryan Garcia is here, and both boxers are ready to trade blows after a tense face off at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in.

Davis pushed Garcia and the two almost came to blows. Garcia immediately said that shows that Garcia is nervous and trying to get under his skin but on fight night he will make Davis taste his vintage left hook power shot.

Davis laughed off the threat of a broken jaw by Garcia and told him not to bring his daughter or mom to the fight because they will cry seeing him knocked out or beat up on fight night.

The dynamic main event is a great move for boxing because so many young undefeated fighters are worried about losing their record and refuse to take chances, Davis and Garcia want to change that and tonight they will demonstrate why its better to face off against top foes and not avoid them.

The fight will be shown on Pay-Per-View and it will be available online to watch via live stream once purchased, with many platforms to view the bout there is no excuse for fight fans not to tune in.

Fight Card

Catchweight – Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Super Middleweight Championship – David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao (WBA Title)

Super Middleweight – Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado

Middleweight – Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas

Super Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles

Lightweight – Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr

Heavyweight – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio

Middleweight – Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill

Super Welterweight – Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips

Bantamweight – Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena

Watch Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. ‘King’ Garcia live fight results on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View for $84.99. The event kicks off at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 22, 2023, for more information on how to watch visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5904/davis-vs-garcia

