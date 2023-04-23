Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Live Fight Results on Showtime PPV

The mega-fight between undefeated stars, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and ‘King’ Ryan Garcia is here, and both boxers are ready to trade blows after a tense face off at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in.
Davis pushed Garcia and the two almost came to blows. Garcia immediately said that shows that Garcia is nervous and trying to get under his skin but on fight night he will make Davis taste his vintage left hook power shot.
Davis laughed off the threat of a broken jaw by Garcia and told him not to bring his daughter or mom to the fight because they will cry seeing him knocked out or beat up on fight night.
The dynamic main event is a great move for boxing because so many young undefeated fighters are worried about losing their record and refuse to take chances, Davis and Garcia want to change that and tonight they will demonstrate why its better to face off against top foes and not avoid them.
The fight will be shown on Pay-Per-View and it will be available online to watch via live stream once purchased, with many platforms to view the bout there is no excuse for fight fans not to tune in.
Fight Card
Catchweight – Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
Super Middleweight Championship – David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao (WBA Title)
Super Middleweight – Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev
Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado
Middleweight – Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas
Super Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles
Lightweight – Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr
Heavyweight – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio
Middleweight – Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill
Super Welterweight – Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips
Bantamweight – Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena
Watch Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. ‘King’ Garcia live fight results on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View for $84.99. The event kicks off at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 22, 2023, for more information on how to watch visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/5904/davis-vs-garcia