Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Live Stream Weigh In Video and Results

The Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. “King” Ryan Garcia Fight Weigh-In will take place on Friday, April 21 before Saturday’s SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View card. The Weigh-In will be live streamed on PBC and SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channels.

It’s rare to see two undefeated young fighters putting their record on the line in modern boxing, but Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia are willing to do it and this is why its such a big event in boxing. Most super fights like Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao get made years too late and the fight doesn’t live up to the hype.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) is a three-weight division champion and has already headlined Pay-Per-View cards in several cities, Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has never held a world title or been the main event of a massive PPV card like Davis, but the California native is not intimidated by the moment or bright lights and is ready to shine on Saturday night.

The fighters must make the agreed upon catchweight of 136 pounds with a rehydration stipulation that doesn’t allow either fighter to put on much weight on fight night or they will be penalized. The weight was the main issue for Ryan Garcia who stands 5 foot, 10 inches tall and had trouble making 135 pounds in the past. Garcia contended at lightweight for years but his body is growing and feels the no rehydration clause was to weaken him on fight night.

Fights and Weights

Catchweight (136 lbs) Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Super Middleweight Championship (168 lbs) – David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao (WBA Title)

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

Middleweight (160 lbs) Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado

Undercard

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles

Lightweight (135 lbs) – Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr

Heavyweight (Over 200 lbs) – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jaime Solorio

Middleweight (160 lbs) – Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill

Super Welterweight (154 lbs) – Jalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips

Bantamweight (118 lbs) Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena

The Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Weigh In Live Stream Results begins at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Friday, April 21, 2023 on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel.

