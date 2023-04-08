Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuki Yonaha Live Fight Stream on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN

On Saturday night in Tokyo, Japan, popular RIZIN MMA and Kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa will make his professional boxing debut against Yuki Yonaha on the Kenshiro Teraji vs. Anthony Olascuaga Top Rank boxing card.

Nasukawa has fought in the boxing ring before but it was an exhibition bout against the retired former pound for pound king Floyd “Money” Mayweather.

Mayweather and Nasukawa fought in 2018 and it was a one side fight which saw the Japanese fighter knocked out before he could even make it to the second round.

Nasukawa who fights in the 122 to 130 pound weight classes was much smaller than Mayweather and the size difference was evident. The young Japanese fighter learned a lot from the exhibition and even though he was knocked out he felt it was a great opportunity and learning experience to have stepped in the ring against arguably the greatest boxer in the world Floyd Mayweather.

Saturday Nasukawa will have a chance to compete in a real boxing match after years of training he is ready to make his sweet science debut in a six round 122 pound fight against Yuki Yonaha.

The main event has popular boxing champion Kenshiro Teraji putting his WBC and WBA light flyweight titles on the line against challenger Anthony Olascuaga of Los Angeles, California.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Light Flyweight Championship – Kenshiro Teraji vs. Anthony Olascuaga (WBC and WBA titles)

Junior Featherweight – Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuki Yonaha

Bantamweight Championship -Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis (vacant WBA title)

Featherweight – Kiko Martinez vs. Reiya Abe

Welterweight – Jin Sasaki vs. Keita Obara

Top Rank Presents: Kenshiro Teraji vs Anthony Olascuaga, Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Yuki Yonaha on Saturday, April 8, 2023 starting at 3:00 am ET / 12:00 am PT, live stream on ESPN+. For more information visit: https://plus.espn.com/top-rank

