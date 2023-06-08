Golden Boy Fight Night: Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes Free Fight Live Stream Video

Golden Boy Fight Night returns to the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California for Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes and the co-main event Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Calista Silgado on Thursday night. The event will be shown on DAZN and a FREE Live Stream on YouTube.

Undefeated Coachella Valley native, Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) is headlining the card and he will take on Arizona’s Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in a ten round bantamweight bout.

Flores is one of the top prospects in California and is on the cusp of title contention as he continues his journey in the bantamweight division.

The Coachella fighter is popular in the local area and he always makes sure to shine on fight night and Thursday night will be no exception as he takes on a very tough opponent in Santibanes.

The co-main event features former women’s two-division champion Jelena Mrdjenovich and she takes on the durable Calista Silgado in a women’s featherweight bout scheduled for ten rounds of boxing.

Mrdjenovich comes from Canada and has held the WBC and WBA titles in the featherweight and super featherweight divisions. She is looking to bounce back after suffering back to back losses to Mexico’s Erika Cruz.

The 40-year-old former champion will need to show the boxing world she still has it by putting on an impressive victory against Silgado, if she doesn’t look good or loses it could be time for the Canadian to hang up the gloves.

Golden Boy Fight Night Card

Bantamweight – Manuel Flores vs. Walter Santibanes

Women’s Featherweight – Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Calista Silgado

Heavyweight – Daniel Garcia vs. Luis May

Super Bantamweight – Gael Cabrera vs. Ulises Rosales

Lightweight – Patricio Manuel vs. Alexander Gutierrez

Watch the Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes Free Live Stream on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube channel at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

