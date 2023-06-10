Live Stream: Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos Before The Bell Fight Prelims Video

Undefeated IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) puts his title on the line against unbeaten challenger Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs) of Santiago, Chile on Saturday night live from the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England.

The event will be broadcast on DAZN live streaming service and will have a free four fight preliminary card on YouTube Before The Bell.

The Before The Bell broadcast will feature rising stars in the Matchroom Boxing stable and the four fights will be a good appetizer prior to the main card on DAZN.

The main card will also include two female championship bouts. Chernek Johnson will defend her IBF super bantamweight title against Ellie Scotney, and WBA bantamweight champion Nina Hughes puts her belt up against Katie Healy.

In the main event undefeated Sunny Edwards will be in against a fellow undefeated fighter in Andres Campos. This will be a good match up for both since they share similar KO ratios and both like to box and move. Campos vows to bring the belts home to Chile but Edwards believes his skill is superior and he will prevail again.

Main Card

Flyweight Championship – Sunny Edwards (Champ) vs. Andres Campos (IBF Title)

Heavyweight – Johnny Fisher vs. Emilio Salas, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship – Cherneka Johnson (Champ) vs. Ellie Scotney (IBF Title)

Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs. David Jamieson

Women’s Bantamweight Championship – Nina Hughes (Champ) vs. Katie Healy (WBA Title)

Before The Bell Fight Card

Super Bantamweight – Muhammad Ali vs Bryan Castro

Women’s Super Flyweight – Shannon Ryan vs Martina Bernile

Middleweight – George Liddard vs Nikolas Dzurnak

Super Featherweight – Youssef Khoumari vs Reece Bellotti

Watch the Before The Bell: Edwards vs. Campos Live Stream Prelims starting at 11:15 AM ET / 8:15 AM PT on Saturday, June 10, 2023 on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.

