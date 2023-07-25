Naoya Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton Live Stream and Results on Top Rank Boxing ESPN July 25

Top Rank’s championship double-header event: Naoya “Monster” Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton and Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez vs. Satoshi Shimizu takes place at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on July 25, on ESPN+.

Undefeated three division world boxing champion, Naoya “Monster” Inoue, of Japan will move up to the super bantamweight division to claim his fourth weight division title.

The man Inoue must beat to achieve his goal of becoming a four division champ is undefeated American WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion, Stephen Fulton.

If Inoue beats Fulton he becomes the fifth Asian boxer to win world titles in four weight classes and will solidify himself as one of the greatest lighter weight fighters of all time.

Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) is coming off huge back to back knockout wins of Nonito Donaire and Paul Butler, and fans will be curious to see if he is able to carry his KO power up in the 122-lbs division.

Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) isn’t known as a knockout puncher but he wins by outboxing his opponents and schooling them in the ring. He won the WBO title when he beat Angelo Leo by decision in January of 2021, and then unified that belt with the WBC title beating Brandon Figueroa by decision, and then defending the titles against Daniel Roman.

If Fulton beats Inoue in Japan it will be a huge statement and he will comeback to the United States as one of the top pound for pound boxers and move closer to an all time great career.

The double-header event also features a WBO featherweight championship between new titlist Robeisy Ramirez and Japanese challenger Satoshi Shimizu.

Top Rank Card

Super Bantamweight Championship – Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue (WBC and WBO Titles)

Featherweight Championship – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Satoshi Shimizu (WBO Title)

Light Flyweight – Kanamu Sakama vs. Ryu Horikawa

Super Bantamweight – Yoshiki Takei vs. Ronnie Baldonado

Super Featherweight – Chihiro Iwashita vs. Hiroyuki Takahara

Lightweight – Taiga Imanaga vs. Hebi Marapu

Super Flyweight – Yuki Kajitani vs. Masato Shinoda

Featherweight – Kenta Yamakawa vs. Ryosuke Nakamura

Minimumweight – Takero Kitano vs. Kenta Kawakami

Watch Naoya Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton at 4:30 am ET / 1:30 am PT on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Live Steam on ESPN+ the in the United States. For more information on the fight and other upcoming boxing events visit: www.TopRank.com

