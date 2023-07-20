Watch Top Rank Boxing George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes Live Stream on ESPN+ July 22

(ESPN Press) – Top Rank on ESPN presented by AutoZone: Kambosos vs. Hughes will be live this Saturday, July 22 at 10 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Fire Lake Arena, Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Former unified and lineal lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10 KOs) makes his Top Rank debut in a 12-round IBF world title eliminator against English southpaw Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs).

Kambosos is a 10-year pro who has traveled the globe in his efforts to conquer the lightweight division. In a triumph that was named ESPN’s 2021 Upset of the Year, Kambosos toppled Teofimo Lopez via split decision and captured three lightweight world titles. Following his first career setbacks in 2022, Kambosos has ambitions of reclaiming his throne, but he’ll first need to get past Hughes.

Hughes, a 33-year-old veteran hailing from the United Kingdom, debuted in the paid ranks in 2010. He lost a November 2019 showdown for the WBO European title against Liam Walsh, but rebounded impressively, winning all seven of his subsequent fights, including a 10-round decision win against then-unbeaten Kazakh standout Viktor Kotochigov in 2020. Hughes is coming off a 12-round majority decision win against former world champion Kid Galahad last September.

In the 10-round co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (8-0, 6 KOs) takes a seismic step up in class against Belgian contender and former European champion Francesco Patera (28-3, 10 KOs).

Davis, from Norfolk, Virginia, went 3-0 in the pro ranks before capturing a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. In his most recent outing, the 24-year-old outclassed Anthony Yigit en route to a ninth-round TKO. Davis looks to continue his rapid lightweight ascent against his stiffest test to date.

Patera is an eight-year pro from Belgium. Since 2017, the 30-year-old has won 10 straight fights and is coming off a first-round knockout against Irakli Shariashvili in April.

The undercard streams exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Fight Card

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes

Keyshawn Davis vs. Francesco Patera

Giovanni Santillan vs. Erick Bone

Jeremiah Milton vs. Willie Harvey

Troy Isley vs. Antonio Todd

Amron Sands vs. Hemi Ahio

Stephan Shaw vs. Joe Goodall

Roney Hines vs. Michael Pirotton

