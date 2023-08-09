Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez Junior Lightweight Championship Fight Live on ESPN August 12

(ESPN Press Release) Top Rank presented by AutoZone: Navarrete vs. Valdez will be presented live this Saturday, August 12, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ from Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona.

In the main event, three-division world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete will defend his WBO junior lightweight world title against former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez.

Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs), the fighting pride of San Juan Zitlaltepec, Mexico, captured the WBO junior featherweight world title by defeating Isaac Dogboe in December 2018. After five defenses, he moved up to featherweight and defeated Ruben Villa for the vacant WBO title in October 2020. The 28-year-old defended his crown against Christopher Diaz, Joet Gonzalez and Eduardo Baez. In February, he became a three-division world champion with a ninth-round knockout victory over Liam Wilson.

Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs), from Nogales, represented Mexico at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. The 32-year-old captured his first world title in July 2016 with a second-round stoppage win over Matias Rueda. In February 2021, he became a two-division world champion with a 10th-round knockout against Miguel Berchelt. Valdez suffered his first loss to Shakur Stevenson in April 2022 and is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Adam Lopez in May.

In the co-feature, undefeated lightweight contender Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) takes on unbeaten Mexican standout Diego Torres (17-0, 16 KOs) in a 10-round clash. Muratalla has stopped 12 of his last 13 opponents and is on track to have his most impressive year yet. Torres is a young powerhouse who’s set to celebrate his 26th birthday by making his long-awaited U.S. debut.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (5-0, 5 KOs) will open the tripleheader in a special feature, six-round heavyweight tilt against Willie Jake Jr. (11-3-2, 3 KOs).

The undercard Streams Exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Fight Card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez

Raymond Muratalla vs. Diego Torres

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Willie Jake Jr.

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Jair Valtierra

Emiliano Fernando Vargas vs. Jorge Luis Alvardo Marquez

Antonio Mireles vs. Dajuan Calloway

Sergio Rodriguez vs. Eduardo Ayala

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Adrian Orban

Watch Top Rank Presents Junior Lightweight Title Showdown: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Live Stream on ESPN+.

