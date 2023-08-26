LIVE Stream: Watch Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme Top Rank Boxing Debut

Undefeated Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan will make his Top Rank boxing debut on the undercard of the Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko ESPN broadcast on August 26 and the bout will be live streamed on YouTube.

Jalolov is 29 years old and has an impressive record of 12 wins, no losses and all of his professional wins come bay way of knockout.

The devastating southpaw puncher won the Gold Medal at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan and he ran through the competition including US Olympian Richard Torrez who is also signed to Top Rank promotions.

Jalolov will take on Onoriode Ehwarieme and will aim to make a statement KO win on the FREE live stream prelim show. It’s a can’t miss bout of one of the most exciting heavyweight fighters in the division who is ready to take on the best in the world.

In the main event, undefeated American heavyweight contender Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) goes up against the experienced Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) in a 10-round heavyweight bout.

Nigerian heavyweight Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) will go head to head against undefeated knockout artist Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) in the 10-round heavyweight co-main event.

Top Rank on ESPN Main Fight Card

Heavyweight – Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko

Heavyweight – Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy

Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Angel Antonio Contreras

Heavyweight – Jeremiah Milton vs. Craig Lewis

Middleweight – Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Cesar Villarraga

Welterweight – Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Wiston Campos

Light Welterweight – Charly Suarez vs. Yohan Vasquez

Free Prelim bout on YouTube

Heavyweight – Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme

Watch Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme Free Live Stream bout on Top Rank’s YouTube Channel at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 26, 2023, followed by the Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

