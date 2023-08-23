Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Live Stream Press Conference Video

Unified WBA/WBO/IBF world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Uysk of Ukraine will face challenger Daniel Dubois of Great Britain on Saturday, August 26 at the Tarczyński Arena Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland.

Before the championship showdown, the two combatants will share final words and meet the press at the final fight weep press conference on Thursday.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs), is an undefeated southpaw who has already claimed undisputed status in the cruiserweight division and with three titles he won from Anthony Joshua he is short of the WBC and that man who holds the final piece of the puzzle is undefeated Tyson Fury.

He will look at defend his belts against one of the hardest hitting heavyweights in the division Daniel Dubois.

Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) has only one professional defeat to his name and that came in 2020 when he fought fellow undefeated heavyweight contender James Joyce and lost via 10th round stoppage.

The hard hitting British heavyweight has one all of his fights but one by knockout, he has a 95 percent KO ratio and believes Usyk will not be able to handle his power and once he lands flush its lights out.

The event is promoted by K2 Promotions, in association with Queensberry and Top Rank and will be broadcast on ESPN in the USA.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois (WBA, WBO, IBF titles)

Lightweight – Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit

Middleweight – Dmytro Mytrofanov vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Light Heavyweight – Daniel Lapin vs. Aro Schwartz

Middleweight – Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue

Middleweight – Rafal Wolczecki vs. Roberto Arriaza

Welterweight – Vasile Cebotari vs. Joel Julio

Heavyweight – Nursultan Amanzholov vs. Lazizbek Mullojonov

Featherweight – Oleksandr Solomennikov vs. Piotr Gudel

Light Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Janos Penzes

Light Welterweight – Bryce Mills vs. Damian Tymosz

Lightweight – Yaroslav Khartsyz vs. Konrad Czajkowski

Watch the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois Final Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream on the Top Rank YouTube channel at 8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

