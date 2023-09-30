Free Live Stream: Canelo vs. Jermell Charlo Fight Prelims and Countdown Show

The biggest boxing star in the world is Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and the Mexican boxing champion in multiple weight divisions will defend his undisputed super middleweight crown against super welterweight undisputed champion Jermell Charlo on September 30th.

The Canelo vs. Charlo championship bout will be broadcast on Showtime Pay-Per-View, but fans can watch a free preliminary undercard and countdown show on YouTube before the main PPV card.

The free live stream will feature three bouts, undefeated heavyweight Frank Sanchez taking on Scott Alexander. Rising middleweight star Terrell Gausha will square off against KeAndre Leatherwood and Oleksandr Gvozdyk will take on Isaac Rodriques in a light heavyweight bout.

In the main event, Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring and brings a massive Mexican fanbase to the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas to support him when he defends his title. Canelo has one of the most passionate fanbases in all of boxing, and Charlo will enter the ring to boos and as an underdog.

For Charlo he is laser focused and doesn’t care if the crowd is against him his main goal is to beat Canelo and secure himself as one of the all time greats in boxing by beating a legend in Canelo and becoming a two-weight division undisputed champion.

Showtime PPV Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Super Welterweight – Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin

Welterweight – Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Jose Armando Resendiz

Free Fight Prelim Card on YouTube

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander

Light Heavyweight – Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues

Middleweight – Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood

Early Prelim Bouts

Super Lightweight – Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Yeis Solano

Super Featherweight – Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores

Super Featherweight- Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera

Super Middleweight – Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo

Middleweight – Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James

Watch the Showtime Countdown: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Free Fight Prelims Live Stream on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT. The Main Card on Showtime Pay-Per-View begins after the Prelims at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

