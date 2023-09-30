Free Live Stream: Canelo vs. Jermell Charlo Fight Prelims and Countdown Show

The biggest boxing star in the world is Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and the Mexican boxing champion in multiple weight divisions will defend his undisputed super middleweight crown against super welterweight undisputed champion Jermell Charlo on September 30th.
The Canelo vs. Charlo championship bout will be broadcast on Showtime Pay-Per-View, but fans can watch a free preliminary undercard and countdown show on YouTube before the main PPV card.
The free live stream will feature three bouts, undefeated heavyweight Frank Sanchez taking on Scott Alexander. Rising middleweight star Terrell Gausha will square off against KeAndre Leatherwood and Oleksandr Gvozdyk will take on Isaac Rodriques in a light heavyweight bout.
In the main event, Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring and brings a massive Mexican fanbase to the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas to support him when he defends his title. Canelo has one of the most passionate fanbases in all of boxing, and Charlo will enter the ring to boos and as an underdog.
For Charlo he is laser focused and doesn’t care if the crowd is against him his main goal is to beat Canelo and secure himself as one of the all time greats in boxing by beating a legend in Canelo and becoming a two-weight division undisputed champion.
Showtime PPV Card
Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)
Super Welterweight – Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin
Welterweight – Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios
Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Jose Armando Resendiz
Free Fight Prelim Card on YouTube
Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander
Light Heavyweight – Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues
Middleweight – Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood
Early Prelim Bouts
Super Lightweight – Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Yeis Solano
Super Featherweight – Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores
Super Featherweight- Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera
Super Middleweight – Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo
Middleweight – Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James
Watch the Showtime Countdown: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Free Fight Prelims Live Stream on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT. The Main Card on Showtime Pay-Per-View begins after the Prelims at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.