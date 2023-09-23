Misfits x DAZN X Series 009: Idris Virgo vs. Aaron Chalmers Live Stream Free Fight Prelims

Misfits x DAZN X Series 009: Idris Virgo vs. Aaron Chalmers takes place at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England on Saturday, September 23, and will be live streamed on DAZN and a Free prelim card and countdown show on YouTube.

In the main event, undefeated professional British boxer Idris Virgo will trade leather with former MMA fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers in a five round bout set for the light heavyweight division.

Chalmers appeared in reality shows Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach and fought in the Bellator MMA organization. He recently started doing the exhibition boxing circuit with his first bout being against the legendary boxing star Floyd “Money” Mayweather in January of 2023. He then fought Irish MMA fighter Kiefer Crosbie in July of 2023 and lost by unanimous decision.

On Saturday night Chalmers will take on Virgo and will be the underdog despite his years of combat sports experience.

On the co-main event FaZe Temperrr returns to the ring against Ginty and Gabriel Silva the son of UFC legend turned boxer Anderson “The Spider” Silva will face Ben Davis in a light heavyweight four rounder.

On the preliminary fight card the women’s Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight title fight will feature AJ Bunker and Little Bellsy.

MF & DAZN X Series 009 Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Idris Virgo vs. Aaron Chalmers

Cruiserweight – FaZe Temperrr vs. Ginty

Light Heavyweight – Ashley Rak vs. Halal Ham

Light Heavyweight – Gabriel Silva vs. Ben Davis

Heavyweight – Armz Korleone vs. Master Oogway

Light Heavyweight – Callum Izzard vs. OJ Rose

Preliminary Card

Women’s Middleweight – AJ Bunker vs. Little Bellsy

Lightweight – Pully Arif vs. Small Sparten Jay

Women’s Lightweight – Carla Jade vs. Tash Weekender

The Misfits x DAZN X Series 009: Idris Virgo vs. Aaron Chalmers Countdown Show Live Stream Prelims begins at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on Saturday, September 23, 2023 on YouTube. The main card begins at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on DAZN.

