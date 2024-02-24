Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory takes place at the Caribe Royale Orlando in beautiful Orlando, Florida on February 24th live on DAZN. A free live stream preliminary show Before The Bell will broadcast on YouTube.

Undefeated Matchroom boxing fighter Edgar Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) has the makings of the next Puerto Rican boxing superstar to follow Tito Trinidad and Miguel Cotto, but he must deliver in the ring to carry the flag of the legends before him.

On Saturday he will face off against a very tough test in fellow undefeated fighter Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) of Belfast, Ireland in a 12 round super middleweight main event.

McCrory has strong self belief and truly feels he will pull off the upset in his United States debut against the talented and highly touted power punching Berlanga.

The winner Berlanga-McCrory will put the 168 lbs division on notice as a future title contender and leave the ring with their undefeated record intact.

In the co-main event, undefeated Cuban Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) takes on Brayan Zamarippa (14-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico in a 10 round lightweight bout.

Undefeated Shakhram Giyasov (14-0, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan goes up against veteran Pablo Cesar Cano (35-8-1, 25 KOs) of Mexico in the 12 round welterweight bout.

In the Before The Bell prelim portion of the event, Aaron Aponte will take on Joseph Fernandez in an 8 round super lightweight bout, and heavyweights Herich Ruiz and Mitch Williams will trade blows in a 6 round heavyweight opener.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory

Lightweight – Andy Cruz vs. Brayan Zamarripa

Welterweight – Shakhram Giyasov vs. Pablo Cesar Cano

Bantamweight – Antonio Vargas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez

Flyweight – Yankiel Rivera vs. Andy Dominguez

Before The Bell Prelims

Super Lightweight – Aaron Aponte vs. Joseph Fernandez, 8 rounds

Heavyweight – Herich Ruiz vs. Mitch Williams, 6 rounds

Watch Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory Before The Bell Free Live Stream Prelims show on YouTube on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 5:45 PM ET/2:45 PM PT.

