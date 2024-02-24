Takuma Inoue vs Jerwin Ancajas: Watch Live Fight Stream on ESPN+

On Saturday night in Tokyo, Japan a special triple-header championship boxing event will take place featuring a main event between Alexandro Santiago and Junto Nakatani, and a co-feature Takuma Inoue vs. Jerwin Ancajas.

Ancajas (34-3-2, 23 KOs) of the Philippines hopes to recapture championship glory since losing his IBF super flyweight world title. Ancajas who is promoted by Filipino ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao is in for a tough fight when he tries to take the WBA bantamweight title away from Japanese champion Takuma Inoue (18-1, 4 KOs).

Takuma is the younger brother of undefeated pound for pound fighter Naoya “The Monster” Inoue. Takuma doesn’t have the knockout power his brother Naoya has but he makes up for it with his boxing ability and his defense. Ancajas has trouble with fighters who move and are slick, he will need to bring an aggressive approach to try and take the title away from the hometown favorite.

In the main event undefeated Japanese southpaw Junto Nakatani (26-0, 19 KOs) will aim to become a three division world champion when he challenges Mexican champion Alexandro Santiago (28-3-5, 14 KOs) for the WBC bantamweight title.

Santiago won the belt by unanimous decision over Nonito Donaire and this will be his first title defense. Even thought Santiago is the champion, Nakatani is favored to prevail on fight night.

Fight Card

Bantamweight Championship – Alexandro Santiago (Champ) vs. Junto Nakatani (WBC Title)

Bantamweight Championship – Takuma Inoue (Champ) vs. Jerwin Ancajas (WBA Title)

Super Flyweight Championship – Kosei Tanaka vs. Christian Bacasegua Rangel (Vacant WBO Title)

Bantamweight – Jonas Sultan vs. Riku Masuda

Featherweight – Kensho Oyamada vs. Ren Kobayashi

Watch Alexandro Santiago vs Junto Nakatani, Takuma Inoue vs. Jerwin Ancajas, Kosei Tanaka vs. Christian Bacasegua Rangel Live on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:00 a.m. ET/1:00 a.m. PT, Live Stream on ESPN+.

