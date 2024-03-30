Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson, Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson & Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle takes place on Friday, March 29, 2024 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, live on ESPN+.

The doubleheader will feature a women’s undisputed minimumweight championship and a headliner between two exciting offensive super featherweights.

Two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) goes head to head with Australian contender Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) in the main event. The pair will fight in a super featherweight division 12-rounder.

Valdez is an exciting Mexican fighter who always brings it on fight night, Wilson is an all action fighter who doesn’t back down. The stylistic match-up has the makings of a fighter of the year type event.

The co-feature is one for the history books, because two female champions will put their titles on the line to unify with the winner becoming the first women’s undisputed minimumweight champion.

Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) is the favorite with an undefeated record and the star potential she will carry her WBC and WBA titles to the ring and Top Rank believes she can be the face of women’s boxing.

Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) is from Costa Rica and she holds the IBF and WBO minimumweight belts, she is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and she can’t wait to face Estrada after calling her out for years.

This is a can’t miss bout with two of the best female boxers in the world.

Main Card

Super Featherweight – Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson

Women’s Undisputed Minimumweight Championship – Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO Titles)

Prelim Card

Lightweight – Raymond Muratalla vs. Xolisani Ndongeni

Light Welterweight – Lindolfo Delgado vs. Carlos Sanchez

Heavyweight – Richard Torrez Jr vs. Donald Haynesworth

Middleweight – Sergio Leon Rodriguez vs. Sanny Duversonne

Lightweight – Emiliano Vargas vs. Nelson Hampton

Lightweight – Alan Garcia vs. Gonzalo Fuenzalida

Light Welterweight – Art Barrera Jr vs. Keven Soto

Light Welterweight – Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Avner Hernandez Molina

Watch Top Rank Presents: Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson and Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle Live on Friday, March 29, 2024. The preliminary fights start at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT on ESPN+ followed by the main card at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT.

