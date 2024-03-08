Watch Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Fight Prelims Online

The worlds of Boxing and MMA collide once again when former unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC heavyweight MMA champion Francis Ngannou step into the boxing ring on March 8th at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The first time Francis Ngannou stepped into the boxing ring, he faced the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and before the fight he was written off as just going into the ring for a cash grab, and having no chance.

That narrative was quickly put to rest when he shocked the world by outboxing and even dropping Fury in the fight only to lose a decision to Fury.

Ngannou will be heading into his second pro bout against the second best heavyweight boxer in the world Anthony Joshua and this time he will be more prepared to go 10 rounds and will have the confidence after having boxed Tyson Fury to let his hands go more.

For Joshua this fight with Ngannou is yet another chance for him to one up Tyson Fury and show him how its done by stopping the former UFC champ or beat him decisively to leave no doubt.

Before the main card on DAZN, fight fans can tune into the FREE preliminary fight card on YouTube featuring undefeated prospects and a total of four fights.

Knockout Chaos Fight Card

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Heavyweight – Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker

Featherweight Championship – Rey Vargas (Champ) vs. Nick Ball (WBC Title)

Light Middleweight Championship – Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov (Vacant WBA Title)

Heavyweight – Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne

Free Fight Prelims

Light Middleweight – Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene

Heavyweight – Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Heavyweight – Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

WATCH ANTHONY JOSHUA VS. FRANCIS NGANNOU KNOCKOUT CHAOS FREE FIGHT PRELIMS LIVESTREAM on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET/7:00 AM PT on YouTube.

