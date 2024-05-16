LIVE Stream: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight Press Conference Texas Video

The mega event Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano II will take place on July 20 at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX and will be broadcast live on Netflix.

The fight was officially announced in New York at the first part of their two city press tour, on Thursday they will stop in Texas where the fight will be held for their finally press event before they head into training camp.

The Texas press event will live stream on YouTube and the fighters will once again share their thoughts on the upcoming event and answer questions from the audience and media.

Mike Tyson is a hall of fame legend and considered in his prime one of the most feared fighters on earth, he is nearing 60 years old but is stepping up against a much younger foe in a pro bout that has the casual fans intrigued.

Jake Paul is a Disney and YouTube star who became a professional boxer after falling in love with the sweet science the moment he started training for his first exhibition bout several years ago.

Most people think the age will play a factor and worry about Tyson getting hurt at his age, but he assures the fans he is taking this fight serious and will be the one to hurt the much younger Paul.

The co-main event is a much awaited rematch between Irish boxing star Katie Taylor and Puerto Rican multiple division world champion Amanda Serrano. These two gave one of the most exciting fights when they headlined a Pay-Per-View card at the Madison Square Garden Arena in New York, the bout was back and forth action with Taylor winning by decision. Serrano believed she was robbed of the victory that night and vows to get payback for the first fight.

The Paul vs. Tyson Texas Press Conference Live Stream begins at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT on Thursday, May 16, 2024 on Netflix YouTube Channel.

Netflix and MVP Present: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson & Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Press Tour – Part II



