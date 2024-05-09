LIVE Stream: Misfits x DAZN X SERIES 014 – Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari Press Conference

The Misfits x DAZN X Series returns on Saturday night May 10th with a packed card featuring the popular Filipino influencer Salt Papi and Polish MMA fighter Amadeusz Ferrari in the main event at the Troxy in London, England.

The final fight week press conference will stream live on DAZN and YouTube on Thursday, the weigh-ins take place on Friday the day before the fight.

Salt Papi, 30, became a viral sensation because of his TikTok and social media posts, but he became a fan favorite in the crossover boxing world when he stepped into the ring and delivered knockouts and exciting scraps.

On Saturday Salt Papi will be in a tough fight with a real professional fighter in Amadeusz Ferrari of Poland. Ferrari is a mixed martial arts fighter and Papi believes he has the advantage over him in the hands department.

They will fight in the cruiserweight division in a five round bout.

In the co-main event, MFB women’s cruiserweight champion Jully Poca of Brazil puts her title on the line against Gothic influencer Barbie (6ar6ie6) in a five round title fight.

Also on the card is a quarter-final matchup in the MFB lightweight tournament featuring Argentinian King and Pully Arif.

MFB heavyweight champion Tempo Arts defends his title against Misfits Boxing newcomer Ben Knights in the opening bout of the broadcast.

MF x DAZN X series 014 Fight Card

Light Heavyweight: Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari

Women’s MFB Cruiserweight Championship: Jully Poca (Champ) vs. 6ar6ie6 Barbie

Cruiserweight: Mist vs. Ryan Taylor

Cruiserweight: King Kenny vs. Adam Brooks

MFB Lightweight Title Tournament Quarter-Final: Argentinian King vs. Pully Arif

MFB Heavyweight Championship: Tempo Arts (Champ) vs. Ben Knights

Watch the Misfits x DAZN X SERIES 014 – Salt Papi vs. Amadeusz Ferrari Press Conference Live Stream on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM PT on YouTube.

