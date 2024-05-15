VIDEO: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Undisputed Open Workouts Live Stream

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Open Workouts live stream from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia take place on Wednesday.

The biggest heavyweight boxing match in the world will take place on on May 18 and it will match two undefeated champions WBC/Lineal champion Tyson “Gyspy King” Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and WBO/IBF/WBA unified champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) against each other for the chance to become the undisputed king of the division.

With all the titles on the line, this will be the first time a heavyweight boxing champion will be undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

This is another David versus Goliath match with Fury being the much taller and bigger man, taking on Usyk the smaller fighter. Usyk has proven he can beat bigger foes when he moved up from cruiserweight to challenge the muscular and strong power punching champion Anthony Joshua. He would eventually capture the titles from Joshua and then beat him again in a rematch to prove his first win was no fluke.

Fury is a giant man but moves like a middleweight boxer. He will be a difficult task for the southpaw Usyk who has always been the more elusive fighter in the ring.

The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will host the historical event and it will have a loaded undercard featuring a co-main event between undefeated cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) and former champion Mairis Breidis (28-2, 20 KOs).

Fight fans from all over the world can tune in online to watch the fighters warm up, hit the mitts and shadow box in the ring before they fight on Saturday night. The open workouts give a glimpse of what type of condition the fighters are in.

Watch the Fury vs. Usyk open workouts live stream on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on DAZN Boxing’s YouTube Channel (Video Below).

