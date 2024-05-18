Watch Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Fight Stream Live on Top Rank ESPN

The battle for the undisputed crown between WBC champion Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury and WBA/WBO/IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk takes place on Saturday in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

The dual simulcast event will be broadcast via live stream Pay-Per-View on Top Rank on ESPN+ and DAZN streaming services.

Tyson Fury wants to show the world that his poor outing against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou was just a fluke, he focused in on this fight and trimmed down to 262 pounds so there is no excuses that he wasn’t in fighting shape.

Oleksandr Usyk is considered a smaller heavyweight an age of super heavyweight sized fighters like Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. Despite being 6 foot, 4 inches tall, and much taller than the average person, Usyk will head into the ring with a huge height and weight disadvantage against Fury.

Size doesn’t matter to Usyk, he believes in his boxing skills and his warrior heart and enjoys taking on bigger fighters, he lives for the challenge. This bravery showed when he dared to be great moving up from the cruiserweight division after he become the undisputed champion to heavyweight and took on the hard hitting British boxing star Anthony Joshua.

Joshua who was the heavy favorite couldn’t find his timing against the elusive southpaw Usyk, in the end it was a big upset and Usyk became the unified champ. In the rematch it was more of the same, Usyk moved and countered and was rarely in one place to be hit, winning on points once again.

If Usyk wins against Fury he will truly go down as the best cruiserweight and heavyweight of this generation.

Ring of Fire Fight Card

Undisputed Heavyweight Championship – Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk (IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO Titles)

Cruiserweight Championship – Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis (vacant IBF Title)

Junior Lightweight Championship – Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace (IBF Title)

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel

Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab

Cruiserweight – Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar

Light Heavyweight – Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT and will be broadcast live online via DAZN and ESPN+ Pay-Per-View platforms. For more information on Saturday’s event and how to watch visit: https://plus.espn.com/fury-usyk

