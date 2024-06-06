Steven Butler vs. Patrice Volny Live Stream on Top Rank Boxing

Steven Butler vs. Patrice Volny takes place at the Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on June 6. The fight is promoter by Eye of The Tiger Management, and will be broadcast on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+ in the USA.

Undefeated Cuban prospect Osleys Iglesias will take on Evgeny Shvedenko in the co-main event, Mary Spencer vs. April Hunter will be the special attraction bout for the women’s Gold WBA junior middleweight title.

Two-time world title challenger Steven “Bang Bang” Butler faces countryman Patrice “Vicious” Volny in the 10-round middleweight main event and the sparks will fly in this Canadian rivals bout.

Butler (34-4-1, 28 KOs) is one of the fan favorite fighters from Montreal and he has fought twice for a world title but failed. The 28-year-old has been boxing for 10 years professionally and won’t give up his dreams of becoming a world champion.

In his first world title opportunity he challenged WBA champion Ryota Murata of Japan in December 2019 and lost. His second chance at the title came in May 2023 when he faced undefeated WBO champ Janibek Alimkhanuly and lost by first round knockout.

Despite these setbacks, Butler is still positive and determined to become champ. He won his most recent fight against Steve Rolls by stoppage and is aiming to put on a show on Thursday night against Volny.

Volny (18-1, 12 KOs) has only one loss and that came against Esquiva Falcao via technical decision in 2021, since then he has been on a two-fight win streak.

Fight Card

Steven Butler (34-4-1, 28 KOs) vs. Patrice Volny (18-1, 12 KOs), 10 Rounds, Middleweight

Osleys Iglesias (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. Evgeny Shvedenko (16-1-1, 7 KOs), 12 Rounds, Super Middleweight

Arthur Biyarslanov (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Elias Mauricio Haedo (14-5, 10 KOs), 10 Rounds, Junior Welterweight

Shamil Khataev (12-0, 3 KOs) vs. Ramadan Hiseni (18-1-1, 6 KOs), 10 Rounds, Middleweight

Mary Spencer (8-2, 6 KOs) vs. April Hunter (7-1), 10 Rounds, Junior Middleweight

Jhon Orobio (9-0, 8 KOs) vs. Jose De Leon Jasso (13-4-1, 6 KOs), 8 Rounds, Junior Welterweight

Leila Beaudoin (11-1, 1 KO) vs. Lizbeth Crespo (15-7, 4 KOs), 8 Rounds, Lightweight

Luis Santana (11-0, 5 KOs) vs. Guillermo Leonel Crocco (20-3-1, 6 KOs), 8 Rounds, Junior Welterweight

Watch the Steven Butler vs. Patrice Volny fight card takes place on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET/PT, Live Stream broadcast on ESPN+ in the USA and online in Montreal on Punching Grace

