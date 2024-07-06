William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera Live Stream Fight Prelims

William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera takes place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday night, with a FREE live stream fight prelim undercard on YouTube.

William Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs), hailing from San Mateo Atenco, Mexico, brings an undefeated impressive record and a reputation for his explosive punching power. The southpaw Zepeda has captured the attention of boxing aficionados with his aggressive fighting style and relentless pursuit of victory he exemplifies the Mexican style of boxing. His recent performances against Mercito Gesta and Maxi Hughes have solidified his status as a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division.

Giovanni Cabrera (22-1, 7 KOs), on the other hand, enters the ring with one defeated and aspirations to become a world champion. Representing the Wild Card boxing gym in Hollywood and trained by the hall of fame legend Freddie Roach, he boasts a commendable record and a skill set that relies on his awkward style of boxing. Cabrera is determined to showcase his ring prowess against Zepeda and elevate his standing in the boxing world by beating the undefeated Mexican rising star.

The event is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and will broadcast live on DAZN.

Main Fight Card (DAZN)

Lightweight – William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera

Flyweight – Ricardo Sandoval vs. Angel Acosta

Super Featherweight – Manuel Flores vs. Nohel Arambulet

Welterweight – Joel Iriarte vs. Yainel Alvarez

Preliminary Fight Card (YouTube)

Welterweight – Alex Martin vs. Pedro Campa

Featherweight – Gael Cabrera vs. Mychaquell Shields

Lightweight – Joshua Garcia vs. Jason Buenaobra

Middleweight – Anthony Saldivar vs. Roman Canto

Lightweight – Danny Luna vs. Joseph Walker

Featherweight – Japhethlee Llamido vs. Ryan Lee Allen

The William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera Free live stream fight prelims begin at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT on Saturday, July 6, 2024 on YouTube and the main card on DAZN at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

