Live Stream: Diego Pacheco vs. Maciej Sulecki Fight Weigh-In Video

Undefeated rising star Diego Pacheco faces Maciej Sulecki in a super middleweight showdown on Saturday, August 31 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

The combatants will face off one last time at the official weigh-ins on Friday, the contested weight for the main event between Pacheco and Sulecki is 168-pounds. Fans can view the weigh-in live on YouTube.

Pacheco (21-0 17 KOs) is only 23 years old, but already has lofty ambitions, when most boxers dream of becoming a world champion, his desire is to unify all the titles and become the undisputed world champion at 168 pounds.

Standing in his way is 35-year-old former world title challenger Maciej Sulecki of Poland. Sulecki’s first and only title shot came in 2019 against WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade, he would lose the fight by decision and eventually move up in weight.

Sulecki has the experience and has been in against better opposition like Danny Jacobs, Demetrius Andrade, and Gabriel Rosado. This will be Pacheco’s toughest fight, and if he beats Sulecki on Saturday night especially by stoppage he proves he is a major player in the super middleweight division.

The Matchroom boxing event will also feature multiple fights including undefeated British Crusierweight Cheavon Clarke taking on Efetobor Apochi and a women’s super flyweight bout featuring veteran Adelaida Ruiz taking on undefeated US Olympian Ginny Fuchs in a 10-round bout to name a few.

Fight Line-Up and Weight Classes

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Diego Pacheco vs. Maciej Sulecki

Super Featherweight (130 lbs) Eduardo Nunez vs. Miguel Marriaga

Super Bantamweight (122 lbs) Arturo Popoca vs. Jesus Arechiga Valdez

Cruiserweight (200 lbs) Cheavon Clarke vs. Efetobor Apochi

Women’s Super Flyweight (115 lbs) Adelaida Ruiz vs. Ginny Fuchs

Welterweight (147 lbs) Fabian Rojo vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez

Super Lightweight (140 lbs) Criztec Bazaldua vs. Kyle Erwin

Bantamweight (118 lbs) Alexander Gueche vs. David Vargas Zamora

Watch the Pacheco vs. Sulecki Live Stream Weigh-In on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.

