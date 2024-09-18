How to Watch the Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan Fight Live Online

Get ready for an exciting night of boxing on ESPN! The showdown between Mexican slugger Jaime Munguia and undefeated Armenian-Canadian Erik Bazinyan is set for Friday, September 20, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the action live.

Fight Details

Event: Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

Broadcast: Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ Live Stream Online

How to Watch

Live Streaming on ESPN+:

You can watch the fight on ESPN+ via the ESPN App or ESPN.com. If you haven’t subscribed yet, visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank to sign up for a subscription.

Traditional Cable:

If you prefer to watch through traditional cable, tune into ESPN or ESPN Deportes for live coverage.

Connected TV Devices:

For those using connected devices, you can access the ESPN App on platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and others.

What to Expect

In the main event, Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs), the pride of Tijuana, Mexico, will take on the unbeaten Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs). Munguia, a former WBO junior middleweight champion, is looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Canelo Alvarez. Bazinyan, a rising star from Armenia who now fights out of Canada, is determined to maintain his undefeated record.

Co-Features

This event is packed with action, including:

An eight-round heavyweight bout featuring Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (10-0, 10 KOs) against veteran Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs). This will be a good test for the undefeated Torrez Jr. of California, Dawejko has more pro experience and presents a slick boxing style that could give the young up and comer trouble.

An opener showcasing undefeated junior welterweight Emiliano Fernando Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) as he faces the determined Irishman Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs). Vargas is the son of boxing legend and former champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas.

Pre-Fight Programming

To enhance your fight night experience, ESPN will air two original programs:

Camp Life: Munguia vs. Bazinyan: Get an inside look at Munguia’s training camp leading up to the fight.

The Good Exchange: A new series where fighters interview each other; the premiere episode features middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh with Richard Torrez Jr.

Both programs will be available for replay on-demand via the ESPN App and ESPN+ check your local listings for date and time.

