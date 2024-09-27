Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer and Xander Zayas vs Damian Sosa Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Sandy Ryan Set to Defend WBO Welterweight Title Against Mikaela Mayer Headlining a Tripleheader Top Rank card from Madison Square Garden

New York City, NY – September 26, 2024 – The stage is set for a thrilling night of boxing as Sandy Ryan defends her WBO welterweight world title against Mikaela Mayer this Friday, September 27, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The matchup headlines a captivating tripleheader that promises to showcase the best in the sport, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs), hailing from Derby, England, steps into the ring with a wealth of experience, including a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a silver at the 2014 World Championships. Ryan is coming off a spectacular fourth-round knockout of former two-division champion Terri Harper, a victory that underscored her status as a formidable champion. She clinched the vacant WBO title in April 2023 and is eager to solidify her reign against the seasoned Mayer.

Mikaela Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs), a 2016 U.S. Olympian and former unified junior lightweight champion, makes her return to U.S. soil after a four-fight run in England. Despite a recent controversial split decision loss to IBF champion Natasha Jonas, Mayer’s ambition remains clear: to reclaim a world title and add another division to her resume. Her relentless training and fierce competitive spirit signal that she’s poised for a fight.

The undercard features a compelling junior middleweight clash between rising star Xander Zayas (19-0, 12 KOs) and Damian Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs). Zayas, a local favorite, aims to extend his perfect record at Madison Square Garden, while Sosa rides a three-fight winning streak, setting the stage for an explosive encounter.

In another special feature, undefeated featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (12-0, 8 KOs) faces off against Sulaiman Segawa (17-4-1, 6 KOs). Carrington, known for his knockout power, will look to maintain his winning streak in front of an enthusiastic New York crowd.

As excitement builds for this night of boxing, fans can catch all the action beginning with undercard bouts at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Commentary will be provided by boxing experts Bernardo Osuna, Timothy Bradley Jr., and Mark Kriegel, ensuring that viewers won’t miss a moment of the action.

For those eager to experience the fight, ESPN+ is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank.

As the clock ticks down to fight night, all eyes will be on Madison Square Garden, where the stakes couldn’t be higher, and the promise of unforgettable boxing action looms large. Don’t miss the chance to witness history as Sandy Ryan and Mikaela Mayer clash for welterweight supremacy.

