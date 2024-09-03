Watch Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny Undisputed Championship Fight Live Stream on ESPN+

Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny: A Battle for the Super Bantamweight Undisputed Crown in Tokyo



Boxing fans, mark your calendars for Tuesday, September 3, 2024, as Top Rank Boxing delivers a night of electrifying action from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Headlining this spectacular event is the much-anticipated clash between Naoya “The Monster” Inoue and TJ Doheny for the undisputed super bantamweight championship.

Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs), a fierce undefeated knockout artist from Japan with a reputation for dismantling opponents, will be defending his undisputed WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF crown for the second time. His dominant reign over the super bantamweight division has been nothing short of spectacular, and he faces a formidable challenger in former world champion TJ Doheny (26-4, 20 KOs) of Ireland. This bout promises to be a thrilling showcase of power, precision, and pure boxing prowess.

The action kicks off early, with the entire five-fight card available exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 5:45 am ET / 2:45 am PT. This is an unmissable opportunity to witness top-tier boxing talent from the comfort of your home.

The co-main event features an exciting bantamweight championship bout. Yoshiki Takei, the unbeaten WBO bantamweight champion, will make his first title defense against the formidable former WBC flyweight champion Daigo Higa. Takei, known for his impressive knockout power, will be looking to continue his ascent in the bantamweight division against Higa, who brings a wealth of experience and knockout prowess to the ring.

In addition to these headlining bouts, the card boasts several intriguing matchups that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. In the super lightweight division, Ismael Barroso will defend his interim junior welterweight title against Japan’s undefeated Andy Hiraoka. Barroso, with a record of 25 wins and 23 knockouts, will face the challenge of Hiraoka, who has yet to taste defeat in his professional career.

The welterweight division will also feature a compelling bout between Jin Sasaki and Qamil Balla, promising high-octane action. Meanwhile, fans will also enjoy a super bantamweight clash between Toshiki Shimomachi and Ryuya Tsugawa.

Don’t miss out on this night of high-stakes boxing where legends are made and history is written. Watch Naoya Inoue defend his undisputed title against TJ Doheny, along with all the other thrilling bouts, live and exclusively on ESPN+. For more information and to catch all the action, visit www.TopRank.com.

Get ready for a night of boxing excellence—tune in and experience the drama and excitement that only top-tier boxing can deliver.

Fight Card

Super Bantamweight Championship – Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Undisputed Title)

Bantamweight Championship – Yoshiki Takei vs. Daigo Higa (WBO Title)

Super Lightweight – Ismael Barroso vs. Andy Hiraoka

Welterweight – Jin Sasaki vs. Qamil Balla

Super Bantamweight – Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Ryuya Tsugawa

Watch Naoya Inoue vs. TJ Doheny Streamed Live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 5:45 am ET / 2:45 am PT on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

