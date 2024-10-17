Alexandre Gaumont vs. Andres Viera Fight Live Stream on Top Rank Boxing ESPN

Undefeated middleweight contender Alexandre Gaumont is set to face Uruguay’s Andres Viera in an exciting eight-round main event this Thursday, October 17, at Casino Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Canada.

In the co-main event, junior welterweight Arthur Biyarslanov will put his unbeaten record on the line against seasoned veteran Jonathan Jose Eniz in a 10-round bout.

This event, promoted by Eye of The Tiger, will be streamed live in the U.S. on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, featuring both the main fights and undercard matchups.

Gaumont (11-0, 7 KOs) is thrilled to headline in his hometown for the first time. After a brief stint in the amateur ranks, the 29-year-old turned professional in May 2021, winning a four-round decision against Mikhail Miller. He kicked off his 2024 season with a second-round TKO of Abdallah Luanja in May, followed by an eight-round split decision victory over Santiago Fernandez shortly after. Viera (12-8, 9 KOs) is coming off a third-round TKO win against Roberto Javier Diaz.

Biyarslanov (16-0, 14 KOs), who moved to Canada as a child, represented his adopted country at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. He has shown impressive power, finishing his last eight opponents in four rounds or less. In June, he secured the vacant NABF title with a fourth-round knockout of Elias Mauricio Haedo, followed by a third-round TKO of Tamas Kiliti in September. Eniz (35-20-1, 16 KOs). The native of Dolores, Buenos Aires beat Sergio Donaire 10-round decision in his most recent bout.

Veteran and fan favorite Steve ‘The Dragon’ Claggett continues his journey to another world championship bout, undefeated Mehmet Unal looks to continue his ascent in the light heavyweight division when he takes on tough Armenak Hovhannisyan in a 10-round bout.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight: Alexandre Gaumont vs. Andres Viera

Junior Welterweight: Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Jonathan Jose Eniz

Welterweight: Steve Claggett vs. Eduardo Estela

Light Heavyweight: Mehmet Unal vs. Armenak Hovhannisyan

Junior Welterweight: Luis Santana vs. Sebastian Ezequiel Aguirre

Middleweight: Shamil Khataev vs. Cristian Rafael Coria

Cruiserweight: Pascal Villeneuve vs. Rafael Sosa Pintos

Super Middleweight: Moreno Fendero vs. Pavel Albrecht

Watch Alexandre Gaumont vs. Andres Viera fight live stream on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ in the United States, for more information visit: https://plus.espn.com/

Like this: Like Loading...