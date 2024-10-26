Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis Live Stream Fight Prelims Before The Bell

Matchroom boxing presents Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis on October 26 at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The event will broadcast on DAZN and a Free live stream preliminary fight card will air on YouTube Before The Bell.

Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) faces Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) in the 12-round super lightweight main event. Both combatants enter the ring with something to prove and that makes the fight even more intriguing.

Catterall is best known for his fights with former undisputed 140-pound world champion Josh Taylor. In his first bout with Taylor he took the champ to the limit and lost a controversial decision on the cards, many fans felt he was robbed and Taylor opted not to give him an immediate rematch. When they met again, Taylor would lose decisively, but there was no championship on the line so the win was bittersweet.

Prograis is a former two-time world champion at super lightweight and he comes from the city of New Orleans in Louisiana. He also fought Josh Taylor and lost, and his only other defeated was to Devin Haney. Many fight fans have written off the NOLA native after his loss to Haney, but Prograis is ready to show the boxing world that he isn’t past his prime on Saturday night.

A Free four fight undercard Before The Bell prelims broadcast will air prior to the main card, it will feature rising undefeated prospects from the Matchroom boxing stable.

Ricky Hatton’s son, Campbell Hatton (14-1, 5 KOs) will seek revenge against James Flint (14-2-2, 3 KOs) the man who gave him his first professional defeat. They will rematch in a 10-round bout at the 140-pound weight limit.

Main Card

Super Lightweight: Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis

Super Featherweight: Reece Bellotti vs. Michael Gomez Jr.

Super Lightweight: James Flint vs. Campbell Hatton

Welterweight: Pat McCormack vs. Williams Andres Herrera

Super Welterweight: Junaid Bostan vs. Maico Sommariva

Before The Bell Prelims

Middleweight: Stephen Clarke vs. Mateusz Pawlowski

Super Welterweight: William Crolla vs. Lorenzo Grasso

Featherweight: Joe McGrail vs. Lewis Morris

Women’s Bantamweight: Emily Whitworth vs. Sara Orszagi

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Start Times:

Main card on DAZN: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT

Prelims on YouTube: 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT

Before The Bell: Catterall Vs Prograis Live Stream Prelims Video



Like this: Like Loading...