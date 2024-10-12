Mr. Olympia 2024 Bodybuilding Live Stream, How to Watch, Contestants, Date and Start Time

The stage is set for the 60th anniversary of Mr. Olympia, returning to the bright lights of Las Vegas from October 10 to 13, 2024, at the Resorts World Hotel and Casino. This year’s event promises to be a thrilling showcase of bodybuilding talent, featuring defending champion Derek Lunsford and former champion Hadi Choopan, along with a host of other elite competitors.

Key Dates and Events

The Mr. Olympia competition kicks off with pre-judging for the Ms. Olympia category on Friday morning, followed by the finals in the evening. The highly anticipated Mr. Olympia main event will take place on Saturday night. Fans can expect intense showdowns as contestants vie for the prestigious Sandow trophy.

Live Streaming Details

For fans eager to catch all the action, Mr. Olympia 2024 will not be broadcast on any national TV channels. Instead, viewers can tune in through OlympiaTV, which is offering a pay-per-view package for $74.99. This will allow you to watch every moment of the competition live, ensuring you don’t miss a beat as bodybuilders from around the world showcase their hard work and dedication. The stream begins on Friday October 11 and continues on to Saturday night October 12.

For more information visit: www.olympiaproductions.com

Competitors to Watch

This year’s competition features an impressive lineup of qualified contestants, including:

Derek Lunsford (USA) – The reigning champion looking to defend his title.

Hadi Choopan (Iran) – The former champion and recent Arnold Classic winner, eyeing a comeback.

Samson Dauda (United Kingdom) – A strong contender who earned bronze in 2023.

Brandon Curry (USA) – The 2019 champion aiming to improve upon last year’s fourth-place finish.

Nick Walker (USA) – Ready to make a powerful return after injury sidelined him in 2023.

Other notable competitors include Andrew Jacked, Hunter Labrada, and Martin Fitzwater, all of whom could pose a serious threat to the frontrunners.

What to Expect

Aside from the Mr. and Ms. Olympia competitions, the event will feature various other categories, including Men’s 212 Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Women’s Bodybuilding, Bikini, Fitness, and Wheelchair divisions. Each category will present unique challenges and showcase the diverse talents of the athletes involved.

With the excitement building for Mr. Olympia 2024, fans around the world are gearing up to witness history in the making. Secure your access to this monumental event by purchasing the pay-per-view package on OlympiaTV, and join in the celebration of 60 years of bodybuilding excellence!

2024 QUALIFIED: MR. OLYMPIA CONTESTANTS

Derek Lunsford (USA)

Hadi Choopan (Iran)

Samson Dauda (United Kingdom)

Theo Leguerrier (France)

Rafael Brandao (Brazil)

Martin Fitzwater (USA)

Nicholas Walker (USA)

Tonio Burton (USA)

Akim Williams (USA)

Brandon Curry (USA)

William Bonac (Netherlands)

Behrooz Tabani (Iran)

Nathan De Asha (United Kingdom)

John Jewett (USA)

Mohamed Foda (Egypt)

Jonathan Delarosa (USA)

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (United Arab Emirates)

Hunter Labrada (USA)

Bruno Santos (Brazil)

