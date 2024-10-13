Watch the 2024 Mr. Olympia Bodybuilding Contest Live Results Online

The greatest bodybuilding competition on earth is about to go down in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12th. The 60th Mr. Olympia competition will crown a new winner for the 2024 season and fans can tune in live online to find out the results.

The reigning Mr. Olympia is Derek Lunsford from the USA and former champion Hadi Choopan of Iran is looking to reclaim the title.

Choopan is known for his freakish size and conditioning, and Lunsford put together the complete package to edge it out and take the crown from him in 2023. The two have a heated rivalry and its going to be hard to pick especially with the giant Samson Dauda in the mix and former 2019 Mr. Olympia Brandon Curry on their tails.

The 2024 Olympia has 11 divisions including 212, Classic Physique, Men’s Physique, Wheelchair, Women’s Physique, Fitness, Figure, Bikini, Wellness, and of course, the iconic Ms. Olympia and Mr. Olympia competitions

The event is available to watch online via Live Stream Pay-Per-View at www.olympiaproductions.com

Here is the list of current 2024 Mr. Olympia competitors:

Derek Lunsford (USA)

Hadi Choopan (Iran)

Samson Dauda (United Kingdom)

Theo Leguerrier (France)

Rafael Brandao (Brazil)

Martin Fitzwater (USA)

Nicholas Walker (USA)

Tonio Burton (USA)

Akim Williams (USA)

Brandon Curry (USA)

William Bonac (Netherlands)

Behrooz Tabani (Iran)

Nathan De Asha (United Kingdom)

John Jewett (USA)

Mohamed Foda (Egypt)

Jonathan Delarosa (USA)

Chinedu Andrew Obiekea (United Arab Emirates)

Hunter Labrada (USA)

Bruno Santos (Brazil)

The Winners List all Olympia Categories (Updated):

Mr. Olympia:

Classic Physique:

Men’s Physique:

Bikini:

Men’s 212: Keone Pearson

Ms. Olympia: Andrea Shaw

Fitness: Missy Truscott

Figure: Cydney Gillon

Women’s Physique: Sarah Villegas

Wellness: Isabelle Nunes

Wheelchair: Harold Kelley

