William Scull vs. Vladimir Shishkin Live Stream, Where To Watch, Start Time

Berlin, October 19, 2024 – The highly anticipated super middleweight world championship showdown between undefeated fighters William Scull and Vladimir Shishkin takes place this Saturday at the Stadthalle in Falkensee, just outside Berlin.

The event, organized in collaboration with AGON Sports and Kuc Boxing, promises to deliver an electrifying night of boxing with a total of nine thrilling bouts on the card. For those unable to snag one of the limited tickets, the action will be streamed live on BILDplus starting at 9:00 pm and in the USA on DAZN at 3:00 pm ET/Noon PT.

At the heart of the evening’s excitement is the IBF super middleweight world title fight between AGON’s William Scull and the formidable Vladimir Shishkin. Scull, known as “El Indomable,” has been the mandatory challenger for over two years, patiently waiting for his chance after Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vacated the title. This is not just another fight for Scull; it’s a golden opportunity to step into the limelight and establish himself as a contender in a division buzzing with talent.

Standing in Scull’s way is Shishkin, an undefeated powerhouse from Russia who has made Florida his home. Known for his explosive punching power and tactical prowess, Shishkin represents the toughest challenge of Scull’s career to date. A victory for Scull would not only crown him as the new IBF world champion but also open doors to lucrative future matchups and solidify his status as a rising star in the boxing world.

The undercard features an exciting lineup, starting with a heavyweight clash between Dusan Veletic and Tomas Salek, who will compete for the International German Championship under the Bund Deutscher Berufsboxer (BDB). Veletic, with his aggressive style, faces a critical test against the experienced Salek, promising a battle that could leave fans on the edge of their seats.

In the super welterweight division, local hero Paul Wall is set to take on Nourdeen Toure. Wall, fighting in front of a home crowd, has everything to prove in his eighth professional bout against Toure, who boasts an impressive record with no losses since 2016. This matchup promises to be a gritty contest as both fighters seek to establish themselves within the competitive landscape of their division.

The night will also feature Sanel Hasanovic against Christian Demaj in another heavyweight showdown, while former IBF middleweight champion Vincenzo Gualtieri makes his return to the ring against Job Ezequiel Herrera. Gualtieri, who has been honing his skills alongside Scull and trainer Franquis Aldama, aims to make a statement after a challenging stretch away from the spotlight.

In addition, fans can look forward to the super welterweight clash between Yaser Yüksel and Jan Meiser, along with the much-anticipated ninth fight of skilled technician Hamsat Shadalov. Newcomers like Georgy Gubeladze and Eyman Chamdid are also eager to make their mark, showcasing the depth of talent on this stacked card.

The stage is set for an unforgettable evening of boxing, with Scull vs. Shishkin leading the charge in what promises to be a night of thrilling athleticism and fierce competition. Don’t miss out on witnessing who will emerge as the new IBF world champion!

Fight Card

William Scull vs. V. Shishkin

Dusan Veletic vs. Tomáš Šálek

Sanel Hasanović vs. Christian Demaj

Dokka Mantaev vs. Ervin Dzinic

Paul Wall vs. Nourdeen Toure

Hamsat Shadalov vs. Janos Czifrik

Jan Meiser vs. Yaser Yuksel

Vincenzo Gualtieri vs. Job Ezequiel Herrera

Georgy Gubeladze vs. Grzegorz Mardyła

Eyman Chamdid vs. Petr Frohlich

How to Watch, Date and Start Time

The broadcast will start at 9:00 pm German Time on BILDplus and in the USA on DAZN at 3:00 pm ET/Noon PT on Saturday, October 19, 2024, for information visit www.bild.de and www.dazn.com.

