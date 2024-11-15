Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Boxing Match, How to Watch Live Online, Start Time

The heavyweight showdown between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTube sensation Jake Paul is finally here! Set to take place on November 15th, this historic fight will be streamed live for the first time ever on Netflix, marking a major milestone for both platforms and the sport of boxing.

In addition to the main event, the fight card is loaded with bouts, including an exciting co-main event that fans are eagerly awaiting: the rematch between rivals Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Taylor, the reigning women’s undisputed super lightweight champion, will put her titles on the line in what promises to be an action-packed, contest against Serrano.

The first fight between Taylor and Serrano in 2022 was nothing short of spectacular, earning “Fight of the Year” honors for its non-stop action and thrilling back-and-forth exchanges. The rematch is expected to deliver similar intensity, as both fighters are known for their relentless styles and determination in the ring. With Taylor’s titles at risk and Serrano looking to avenge her loss, this bout is a must-watch for boxing fans and casual viewers worldwide.

Also on the card is a WBC welterweight championship match between reigning titlist Mario Barrios and challenger Abel Ramos. Barrios, who has been on the cusp of stardom in the welterweight division, is looking to secure a big win that could pave the way for a mega-money showdown with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. Ramos, on the other hand, is determined to spoil Barrios’ plans and make a name for himself with a career-defining victory.

Free Preliminary Live Stream: Women’s Super Middleweight Title Fight

Before the main event, Netflix will also stream a free preliminary card on their YouTube channel, which includes three exciting matchups. One of the standout bouts features a women’s super middleweight title fight between rising star Shadasia Green and seasoned competitor Melinda Watpool. The two will face off for the vacant WBO title, with Green looking to cement her status as a champion in the division.

How to Watch, Date and Start Time

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul takes place on Friday, November 15, 2024. The event kicks off with the free prelims live stream on YouTube starting at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT, followed by the main broadcast on Netflix (Free for paying subscribers) at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. Netflix offers several subscription service plans, view them here https://help.netflix.com/en/node/24926

Like this: Like Loading...