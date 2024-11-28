Salt Papi vs King Kenny Live on Misfits Boxing Series 19 Qatar: The Supercard

Misfits Boxing prepares to host its much-anticipated MF & DAZN X Series 19 – Qatar: The Supercard – AnEsonGib vs. Slim Albaher event, bringing the thrilling world of crossover boxing to Doha, Qatar on November 28, 2024. Among the headlining bouts of this action-packed evening, one match that stands out is the light heavyweight clash between Filipino fan favorite Salt Papi and British boxer King Kenny. This fight has fans buzzing as both fighters bring charisma, athleticism, and a massive following to the ring, ensuring that this is a showdown you won’t want to miss.

Salt Papi, known for his entertaining persona and solid boxing skills, has quickly become one of the most beloved figures in the crossover boxing scene. The Filipino content creator has built a reputation for his exciting fights and his ability to connect with fans, making him one of the most electrifying personalities in the sport. His fan base has grown significantly, and many are eager to see him take on King Kenny, a fighter with a similarly strong following.

Salt Papi’s journey in the crossover boxing world has been impressive, and fans are eagerly anticipating his next move in the ring. His quick hands, knockout power, and enthusiasm for the sport have helped elevate his status, and his match against King Kenny promises to be a thrilling spectacle. With the crowd behind him and his passion for boxing on full display, Salt Papi is ready to make a statement on one of the biggest stages in the sport.

King Kenny, another prominent figure in the crossover boxing world, is no stranger to the spotlight. Known for his sharp technique and disciplined approach to boxing, Kenny has gained respect as a skilled fighter. The British YouTuber and social media personality has been steadily building his reputation in the boxing ring, and his upcoming fight with Salt Papi marks a pivotal moment in his career.

Kenny has showcased his potential in previous bouts, and fans have noted his ability to adapt and improve with each fight. His matchup against Salt Papi is expected to be a tactical affair, with both fighters bringing their unique styles to the ring. While Salt Papi’s raw energy and knockout potential are formidable, King Kenny’s technique and experience may give him the edge. This fight promises to be a competitive one, with each fighter looking to outdo the other and prove who belongs at the top of the crossover boxing scene.

The Salt Papi vs. King Kenny fight is just one of the many exciting matchups set for Misfits Boxing X Series 19 – Qatar: The Supercard. Fans will also be treated to a thrilling middleweight contest between AnEsonGib and Slim Albaher for the MFB middleweight title. Additionally, Deji Olatunji, KSI’s younger brother, makes his return to the ring against Dawood Savage in a light heavyweight matchup, adding even more star power to the event.

Other matchups include Jarvis Khattri vs. Ben Williams, NichLmao vs. Warren Spencer, and a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown between Chase DeMoor and Kelz. The event will feature a mix of experienced fighters and rising stars, promising an unforgettable evening of combat sports.

With the highly competitive Salt Papi vs. King Kenny bout on the card, along with several other exciting matchups, Misfits Boxing X Series 19 – Qatar: The Supercard is set to be an event like no other. Mark your calendars for November 28, 2024, and tune in live at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT to witness history in the making.

The event will be live-streamed on DAZN, ensuring fans around the world can catch all the action as it unfolds in the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha. Be part of this historic event and experience the electrifying atmosphere as Misfits Boxing takes over Qatar for a fun night of crossover boxing.

MF & DAZN: X Series 19 – Qatar: The Supercard Line-Up



Middleweight: AnEsonGib vs. Slim Albaher

Light Heavyweight: Salt Papi vs. King Kenny

Catchweight: Deji Olatunji vs. Dawood Savage

Welterweight: Jarvis Khattri vs. Ben Williams

Middleweight: NichLmao vs. Warren Spencer

Lightweight: YuddyGangTV vs. Lil Cracra

Heavyweight: Chase DeMoor vs. Kelz

Middleweight: Luis Alcaraz Pineda vs. Swarmz

Middleweight: Amir Anderson vs. Neeraj Saini

For more information and to secure your access to this exciting event, visit Misfitsboxing.com.

