LIVE Stream: Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Lamont Roach New York Press Conference

Boxing fans are in for an exciting preview of the upcoming lightweight world championship clash as Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. face off at a press conference in Brooklyn.

The event, which will take place on Tuesday, December 3, at the Barclays Center Atrium, will give the two fighters an opportunity to discuss their championship matchup, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The fight will be broadcast as part of a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Amazon Prime Video.

Davis, the 30-year-old undefeated three-division world champion from Baltimore, Maryland (30-0, 28 KOs), will put his WBA Lightweight World Championship title on the line.

Roach, a 29-year-old WBA Super Featherweight World Champion from Washington, D.C. (25-1-1, 10 KOs), wants to win a championship in a second weight division and he has to beat Tank decisively to achieve his goal.

The press conference, which will stream live on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel starting at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT, marks the first time the fighters will meet face-to-face as they prepare for this thrilling encounter.

Fans can tune in to catch a glimpse of the rivalry as the two champions square off ahead of their March showdown.