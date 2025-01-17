Misfits Boxing X Series 20: Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor Live Fight Weigh In Video

Darren Till Faces Anthony Taylor in Explosive X Series 20 Showdown Live on DAZN.

The stage is set for a highly anticipated clash at Misfits Boxing & DAZN’s X Series 20 event, as Darren Till takes on Anthony Taylor in a fierce UK vs. US showdown. Originally slated to face Tommy Fury, Till’s opponent pulled out of the contest for that Till would use MMA tactics in the boxing match, leaving Taylor to step in as a last-minute replacement. Fans can expect fireworks when these two fighters collide on January 18, 2025, at the Co-op Live in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Before the main event, fans will get an early look at the intensity building between the two fighters during the live weigh-in on Friday, January 17, 2024, at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT. The weigh-in, streamed live on YouTube, will set the stage for the tension that has been brewing between Till and Taylor for months.

Till, the former UFC star, was originally set to take on Tommy Fury, but with Fury pulling out, Taylor, the Misfits Boxing Light Heavyweight Champion, has agreed to step up. Though Taylor usually competes at a lighter weight, he is making the move up to challenge Till in a fight that promises drama, bad blood, and action. The long-standing rivalry between the two fighters has been heated, with Taylor calling out Till earlier in the year after his victory over Gabriel Silva in Dublin.

The back-and-forth trash talk between the two has only escalated in the lead-up to this fight. Taylor, known for his brash persona, boldly declared that he would “whoop” Till’s “ass,” a challenge that was met with a sharp response from Till. The former UFC star fired back, stating, “I will knock you flat out.” As the weigh-in approaches, the verbal jabs will likely only intensify, adding fuel to the fire of this already volatile matchup.

Fans of both fighters are eager to see who will come out on top in this explosive encounter. Till, known for his southpaw striking and experience in high-pressure fights, faces the ever-controversial Taylor, whose confidence and larger-than-life persona have made him a fan favorite. Taylor’s rise in Misfits Boxing as the Light Heavyweight champion has been impressive, but he will face his toughest test yet when he faces Till, who is looking to prove he’s still a force in the fight game and in the squared circle.

Alongside the thrilling main event, the opening card of 2025 will feature additional exciting matchups, including Wade Plemons facing off against The Masai Warrior. As anticipation builds for January 18, fans of crossover boxing will be focused on MF & DAZN: X Series 020 as Till and Taylor finally settle their long-standing rivalry in what promises to be an exciting night of boxing.

Misfits Fight Card

Catchweight – Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor (8 rounds)

Bridgerweight – Wade Plemons vs. Masai Warrior (4 rounds)

Women’s MFB Lightweight Championship – Carla Jade (Champ) vs. Melanie Shah (5 rounds)

Welterweight – Sami Hamed vs. Ziggy Johnson (4 rounds)

Light Heavyweight – Ty Mitchell vs. Tommy Hench (4 rounds)

Light Heavyweight – Adam Brooks vs. Gavinio (4 rounds)

Heavyweight – BBCC Gareth vs. Kak Hatt (4 rounds)

Middleweight – Little T vs. Afghan Dan (4 rounds)

