LIVE Stream: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol Undisputed Rematch Fight Weigh-In

On Friday, February 21, 2025, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, the official weigh-in Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch will take place. Beterbiev and Bivol, are fighting once again for the undisputed light heavyweight crown on Saturday night. The undercard fighters, spanning heavyweights to lightweights, would have showcased a range of physiques, from the towering heavyweights like Martin Bakole and Joseph Parker to the compact speedsters like Shakur Stevenson, are focused on hitting their respective contractual weight limits under the watchful eyes of officials and fans.

The weigh in will be steamed live online on DAZN’s official YouTube channel starting at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Friday, February 21, 2025. The fight event takes place on Saturday, February 22 and will be live streamed on DAZN.

The boxers weighing in on Friday for the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch include the main event fighters and all undercard participants, totaling 14 fighters across various weight classes.

The event features a stacked card with seven title fights, including heavyweight, lightweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight bouts.

A notable detail is the inclusion of both established heavyweights like Joseph Parker and rising stars like Hamzah Sheeraz, making it one of the most anticipated boxing events of 2025.

RIYADH SEASON: ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. DMITRY BIVOL 2: THE LAST CRESCENDO WEIGH-IN VIDEO



The Last Crescendo Fight Card and Weights

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs): Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol, 12 rounds – Beterbiev’s WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF titles

Heavyweight (no limit): Martin Bakole vs. Joseph Parker, 12 rounds

Lightweight (135 lbs): Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley, 12 rounds – Stevenson’s WBC title

Middleweight (160 lbs): Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz, 12 rounds – Adames’ WBC title

Super Welterweight (154 lbs): Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov, 12 rounds – Ortiz’s interim WBC title

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs): Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith, 12 rounds – Buatsi’s interim WBO title

Heavyweight (no limit): Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel, 12 rounds – vacant interim WBC title

Light Heavyweight 175 lbs: Bradley Rea vs. Constantino Nanga, 10 rounds *Swing Bout*

