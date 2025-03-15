Edgar Berlanga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz Fight, How To Watch Live Online

Orlando, FL – March 14, 2025 – The super middleweight division heats up this weekend as Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga steps back into the ring to face fellow Puerto Rican Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz on Saturday, March 15, at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. This 10-round bout, contested for the WBO NABO super middleweight title, marks Berlanga’s return following his first career loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in September 2024. With both fighters bringing pride and power to the ring, fans are eager to see if Berlanga can reclaim his momentum or if Gonzalez-Ortiz will seize the spotlight.

Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs), a 27-year-old Brooklyn native with Puerto Rican roots, is looking to bounce back after a competitive but lopsided unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez. That fight showcased Berlanga’s durability—he went the full 12 rounds against one of boxing’s elite—but left him hungry to reassert himself as a top contender at 168 pounds. Known for his explosive knockout streak early in his career (16 first-round KOs in his first 16 fights), Berlanga has promised a “bloodbath” against Gonzalez-Ortiz, signaling his intent to deliver a statement performance.

Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz (20-0-1, 16 KOs), a 35-year-old from San Juan, Puerto Rico, enters as the undefeated underdog. After a decade-long hiatus from 2014 to 2024, Gonzalez-Ortiz returned last year with two victories, including a stoppage win over Edward Ulloa Diaz in June. Despite his impressive record, his long layoff and relatively untested resume have led some, including Berlanga’s trainer Marc Farrait, to question his readiness for this level of competition. Farrait boldly predicted to BoxingScene that the fight “won’t go past three rounds,” citing Berlanga’s superior experience and firepower.

The matchup pits two Puerto Rican fighters against each other, adding a layer of cultural rivalry to the event. Berlanga has emphasized his desire to “shine like a star” and position himself for bigger fights later in 2025, naming Jermall Charlo, Jaime Munguia, and Caleb Plant as potential future opponents. For Gonzalez-Ortiz, a win could catapult him from obscurity into the super middleweight spotlight, making this a meaningful showdown for both men.

The bout serves as the co-main event on a card headlined by Austin “Ammo” Williams vs. Patrice Volny in a 12-round middleweight clash. Promoted by Matchroom Boxing, this fight also marks the final outing of Berlanga’s current deal with the promotion, setting the stage for a potential free-agency move if he emerges victorious.

How to Watch Online, Date and Start Time

Fans eager to catch the action can watch Edgar Berlanga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz live online through DAZN, the global sports streaming platform. The event will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN, with coverage beginning at 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Here’s how to tune in:

Subscription Details: DAZN requires a subscription to access the fight. New users can sign up for a monthly plan starting at $19.99 USD (prices may vary by region) or opt for an annual subscription for $224.99 USD, which offers savings for long-term viewers. A 7-day free trial may be available for first-time subscribers in select markets—check DAZN’s website for eligibility.

Devices: The fight can be streamed on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and computers via the DAZN app or website (www.dazn.com).

Global Access: DAZN is available in over 200 countries, making it accessible to boxing fans worldwide. Ensure your region supports the service and adjust for local start times (e.g., 1:00 AM GMT on March 16 for UK viewers).

For those unable to watch live, DAZN typically offers on-demand replays shortly after the event concludes, allowing subscribers to catch up at their convenience.

Additional Card Highlights

In addition to Berlanga vs. Gonzalez-Ortiz, the DAZN broadcast will feature several intriguing undercard bouts:

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Yomar Alamo (10 rounds, junior welterweights)

Jose Roman Vazquez vs. Jalil Hackett (10 rounds, welterweights)

Omari Jones vs. Alessio Mastronunzio (4 rounds, junior middleweights, Jones’ pro debut)

Will Berlanga deliver on his knockout prediction to reclaim his status as a top fighter in the division, or will Gonzalez-Ortiz pull off a career-defining upset? Boxing fans won’t want to miss this Puerto Rican showdown. Tune in to DAZN on March 15 to find out who emerges victorious in Orlando.

