William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer 2: Live Stream, Where to Watch, Start Time

Tonight, the boxing world turns its attention to the Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, where William “Camaron” Zepeda and Tevin “2X” Farmer will clash in a rematch for Zepeda’s WBC interim lightweight title. This 12-round showdown, airing live on the DAZN streaming service, promises to deliver fireworks as both fighters look to settle a score left unresolved from their razor-close first bout.

Zepeda, the undefeated Mexican sensation with a record of 32-0 (27 KOs), enters the ring as the defending champion and hometown favorite. His relentless pressure and devastating power have made him a rising star in the lightweight division, but his first fight against Farmer last November in Riyadh tested his mettle. Despite securing a split decision victory, Zepeda was floored in the fourth round by Farmer’s crafty left hand—a moment that fueled controversy and debate over the judges’ scorecards (95-94, 95-94 for Zepeda; 95-94 for Farmer). Tonight, Zepeda aims to silence doubters with a definitive performance. “I’ve trained harder than ever,” Zepeda said at the weigh-in, where he tipped the scales at 134.2 pounds. “The fans want a war, and I’m ready to give them one.”

Farmer, the seasoned Philadelphia native with a record of 33-7-1 (8 KOs), weighed in at a precise 135 pounds, exuding confidence despite his underdog status. A former IBF super featherweight champion, Farmer has faced adversity before, and he’s no stranger to hostile territory. “I’ve been the underdog my whole career,” Farmer declared. “Last time, I let him off the hook. This time, there’s no mercy—I’m taking that belt.” His performance in their initial meeting showcased his technical prowess and resilience, nearly handing Zepeda his first loss. With two extra rounds to work with this time, Farmer believes he can outlast and outbox his younger foe.

For Zepeda, a convincing win could propel him toward a blockbuster showdown with WBC lightweight king Shakur Stevenson, who defends his title against Floyd Schofield in February. For Farmer, victory would mark a stunning career resurgence and reassert his place among the division’s elite. Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya, overseeing the event, called it “must-see TV.” “Their first fight was a classic,” De La Hoya said. “This rematch could be even better.”

Tensions flared at yesterday’s weigh-in when Farmer shoved Zepeda during their face-off, a sign of the bad blood simmering since their disputed first encounter. The undercard bolsters the night’s appeal, featuring WBA and WBO minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo (11-0, 8 KOs) defending his titles against Edwin Cano (13-2-1, 4 KOs), alongside other bouts like Yokasta Valle vs. Marlen Esparza in the women’s flyweight division.

With Zepeda’s knockout artistry pitted against Farmer’s slick counterpunching, tonight’s main event—set to begin around 11 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, March 29, 2025 live streamed on DAZN—could redefine the lightweight landscape. As the sun sets over Cancun, the Poliforum Benito Juarez braces for a night of high drama and higher punches.

How To Watch Zepeda vs. Farmer 2 Online

Sign Up: If you’re not a subscriber, visit www.DAZN.com or download the DAZN app and create an account.

Choose a Plan: Select either the monthly or annual option based on your preference.

Log In: Use your credentials to access the platform on your chosen device.

Find the Fight: Navigate to the live sports section or search for “Zepeda vs. Farmer 2” on March 29. The event will be prominently featured.

Tune In: Start watching at 8:00 p.m. ET for the full card, or closer to 11:00 p.m. ET for the main event

