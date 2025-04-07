Janibek Alimkhanuly Stops Andrei Ngamissengue in Dominant Middleweight Win

Middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly delivered a masterclass performance Saturday night, overpowering challenger Andrei Ngamissengue in a one-sided affair at the Barys Arena. The bout, broadcast live by Top Rank on ESPN+, reaffirmed Alimkhanuly’s status as one of the most formidable forces in the 160-pound division.

From the opening bell, Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) showcased his signature blend of technical precision and punishing power. The 32-year-old Kazakh southpaw, who holds the WBO and IBF middleweight titles, wasted no time imposing his will on Ngamissengue. With a stiff jab setting the pace, Alimkhanuly systematically broke down his opponent, landing crisp combinations that echoed through the packed arena.

Ngamissengue (14-2, 9 KOs), a Congolese fighter based in France, entered the ring with confidence, having earned this shot on the strength of a solid run in the division. However, he quickly found himself outmatched by Alimkhanuly’s relentless pressure and superior ring IQ. By the third round, Ngamissengue’s defense began to crumble under a barrage of body shots and stinging left hands, with the champion’s accuracy leaving little room for a counterattack.

The end came swiftly in the fifth round. Alimkhanuly cornered Ngamissengue against the ropes, unloading a vicious flurry punctuated by a thunderous left hook to the jaw. Ngamissengue crumpled to the canvas, and referee Mark Nelson waved off the fight at the 1:47 mark, sparing the challenger further punishment. The hometown crowd erupted as Alimkhanuly raised his fists in triumph, his reign atop the middleweight division looking more secure than ever.

“This is my time,” Alimkhanuly declared through an interpreter in the post-fight interview. “I respect Andrei for stepping into the ring with me, but I’m here to show the world I’m the best at 160 pounds. I want the biggest fights—bring them all to me.”

The victory marks Alimkhanuly’s third successful title defense since unifying the WBO and IBF belts, further solidifying his case as the division’s top dog. His performance drew praise from ringside commentators, with ESPN’s Joe Tessitore calling him “a nightmare matchup for anyone at middleweight.” Analysts now speculate on potential blockbuster clashes against the likes of Chris Eubank Jr., Jaime Munguia, or even a unification bout with WBC champion Carlos Adames.

For Ngamissengue, the loss is a setback but not a career-ender. The 29-year-old showed heart in the early going, landing a few sharp right hands that briefly tested Alimkhanuly’s chin. However, the gulf in class became evident as the fight progressed, and he’ll likely need to regroup before chasing another title opportunity.

Promoter Bob Arum, visibly pleased with the night’s main event, hinted at big plans for Alimkhanuly. “Janibek is a special fighter,” Arum said. “He’s ready for the brightest lights—Las Vegas, New York, wherever the fans want to see him. We’re going to make it happen.”

As the boxing world turns its attention to the middleweight king, Alimkhanuly’s dominant win over Ngamissengue sends a clear message: he’s not just defending titles—he’s building a legacy. The question now is who’s brave enough to step into the ring with him next.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko.

