Watch Jaron Boots Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis Championship Boxing Live on DAZN

Tonight, the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall hosts a welterweight unification bout between two undefeated champs. IBF champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) faces off against WBA titleholder Eimantas Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) in a fight dubbed “Claim The Crown,” with the vacant Ring Magazine title also on the line. The event, streaming live on DAZN, marks a pivotal moment for both fighters as they aim to solidify their place among boxing’s elite.

Ennis, the 27-year-old Philadelphia native, enters as the favorite, riding a wave of hype as one of the sport’s most promising talents. Known for his explosive mix of speed, power, and ring IQ, “Boots” has dismantled opponents with surgical precision. His journey to this moment hasn’t been without hurdles—elevated to full IBF champion via email after Terence Crawford vacated the belt, Ennis has faced criticism for a lack of marquee names on his resume. Tonight, he has a chance to silence doubters against a formidable foe.

Stanionis, a rugged Lithuanian pressure fighter, is no stranger to being underestimated. The 2016 Olympian, also undefeated, brings a relentless style and a chip on his shoulder. Despite holding the WBA title since defeating Radzhab Butaev in 2022, he’s often flown under the radar. His team, led by trainer Marvin Somodio, has voiced concerns about fighting in Ennis’ backyard, but Stanionis remains unfazed. “People call him the boogeyman,” Stanionis said at Thursday’s press conference. “I’m here to find out if that’s true.”

The weigh-in on April 11 set the stage for a tense showdown, with Ennis tipping the scales at 146.5 pounds and Stanionis at 146.75. Both fighters looked sharp, trading respectful but pointed words. Ennis’ father and trainer, Derek “Bozy” Ennis, boldly predicted a stoppage, a rare claim from the typically reserved camp. Stanionis’ team fired back, dismissing suggestions that their fighter is one-dimensional.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has billed the bout as a potential “instant classic,” and analysts agree it’s a stylistic clash ripe for fireworks. Ennis’ versatility—his ability to switch stances and land blistering combinations—could test Stanionis’ durability. Meanwhile, Stanionis’ pressure and underrated power might exploit any lapses in Ennis’ defense, as seen in his closer-than-expected bouts against Karen Chukhadzhian.

The undercard features notable names, including former WBA featherweight champion Raymond Ford taking on Thomas Mattice in a 10-round lightweight bout, and U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Omari Jones in his second pro fight against William Jackson. The main card kicks off at 8:00 PM ET, with Ennis and Stanionis expected to make their ring walks around 10:30 PM ET.

For Ennis, a win could propel him toward superstardom and potential mega-fights at 147 or 154 pounds. For Stanionis, victory would be a career-defining upset, cementing his status as a legitimate champion.

Where to Watch: Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis is available live on DAZN, with prelims starting at 5:15 PM ET.

