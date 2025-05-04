Watch Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas Live on Top Rank Boxing

Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) returns to the United States for the first time since 2021, defending his undisputed junior featherweight titles against San Antonio’s Ramon Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly anticipated bout takes place on May 4, broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and streamed online on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/PT, headlines a thrilling Cinco de Mayo weekend fight card.

Inoue, a four-division world champion and pound-for-pound great, looks to solidify his reign with a fourth defense of his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super bantamweight belts. Known as “The Monster,” the 32-year-old Japanese phenom boasts an astonishing 26 knockouts and a flawless 24-0 record in world title fights. His last outing, a fourth-round stoppage of Ye Joon Kim in January, showcased his devastating power, though some critics have questioned his choice of opponents.

Cardenas, 29, steps into his first world title fight riding a 14-fight win streak, most recently outpointing Bryan Acosta in February. The WBA’s No. 1-ranked contender, nicknamed “Dinamita,” faces a daunting challenge against Inoue, who enters as a -5000 favorite with odds heavily favoring a knockout. Cardenas, a technically sound fighter, aims to defy expectations and pull off one of boxing’s biggest upsets. “I’m here for legacy, not money,” Cardenas said at the weigh-in, where he tipped the scales at 121.8 pounds, just under Inoue’s 121.9.

The fight has drawn attention from casuals to see what the hype is around the hard hitting Monster Inoue. Inoue’s long-term plans will also come into play if he wins on Sunday, a victory could set up a blockbuster clash with Murodjon Akhmadaliev in Tokyo on September 14, a matchup fans have clamored for. However, Cardenas remains focused on spoiling those plans, leveraging his resilience—he’s never been knocked out—and a dangerous left hand that Inoue acknowledged as a threat.

The main card, kicking off at 10 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, also features Rafael Espinoza defending his WBO featherweight title against Edward Vazquez. With Inoue’s explosive style and Cardenas’ hunger for glory, the T-Mobile Arena is set for an electrifying night of boxing.

Like this: Like Loading...