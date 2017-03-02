Welterweight Contest: Danny Garcia vs Keith Thurman

By

By Fatih Eroglu

We are only 2 days away with two outstanding welterweights for the 147 lb. title unification between Danny Garcia (33-0, 19 KO’s) and Keith Thurman (27-0, 1 NC, 22 KO’s). The fight is going to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the two fighters. This fight will determine who the best welterweight boxer is. There has been a verbal exchange between Garcia and Thurman leading up to this match. On Saturday night, we will see who will come out the better fighter and will be crowned unified champion.

Danny Garcia has proven throughout his career that he can fight anyone and come out victorious. Garcia has been the underdog in a lot of his fights, and he is considered the underdog against Keith Thurman. Garcia has the skill to beat Thurman, and can make adjustments during the fight if needed. His unbelievable speed and his combination of punches can make opponents frustrated. His left hook can do damage if landed.

Keith Thurman has proven himself throughout his career with his powerful skill set. His punches have knocked out many opponents, and he has the composure to beat his opponents which has lead to much of his success. Thurman is the favorite to beat Garcia, and he has the opportunity to to prove himself. Thurman believes he will be the last man standing in the ring and he believes he is the more dangerous fighter.

The Garcia vs. Thurman fight will finally get settled in Brooklyn. There will be a lot of excitement on Saturday night, and will give fight fans something to talk about.